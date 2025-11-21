Heusom Extends Support to the ASPCA® to Strengthen Animal Welfare in the United States

Heusom furthers its mission of stress-free pet care by supporting ASPCA® initiatives aimed at protecting animals from cruelty and harm.

BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heusom , the global pet care brand behind the Silent Groom Pro, announced that the company has made a contribution to the ASPCA(American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), helping advance national efforts that protect animals, improve welfare standards, and expand access to critical care for vulnerable pets.This effort reflects Heusom’s commitment to compassionate animal care and aligns with the brand’s larger mission to reduce fear, stress, and discomfort for pets, whether they are being groomed at home or living in challenging situations across the country. For Heusom, the advancement of animal welfare is an ongoing responsibility that includes supporting credible and respected work happening beyond its own business and customer base.“Our core belief at Heusom is that comfort is a form of care and animals deserve that in every aspect of their lives, not only during grooming,” said a Heusom spokesperson. “The ASPCAplays a critical role in protecting animals and expanding access to care across the country. Extending support to their work is a natural reflection of who we are as a brand and what we stand for.”While Heusom continues to serve customers around the world and lead design innovation in the grooming category, this support to the ASPCAaligns with the brand’s belief that improving the lives of animals requires action across multiple dimensions, from product design, awareness, and meaningful contributions to respected organizations.###For more information on Heusom’s comfort-driven grooming design and its commitment to advancing animal wellbeing, visit https://heusom.com/ To support the ASPCA, you can visit their website at https://www.aspca.org XXX

