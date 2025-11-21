Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa welcomes decision to classify Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) as a national disaster

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa, welcomes the decision by the Head of the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC), Dr Bongani Elias Sithole, to classify Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) as a national disaster in terms of Section 23 of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 (Act No. 57 of 2002).

This decisive action follows a thorough reassessment of previous reports and updated submissions from organs of state as well as civil organisations. After evaluating the persistent and immediate life-safety risks posed by ongoing acts of violence, the NDMC has concluded that GBVF now meets the threshold of a potential disaster as defined in the Act.

In accordance with Sections 23 and 26 of the Act, the National Executive now carries primary responsibility for coordinating and managing this national disaster, using existing legislation and the contingency arrangements already established across government.

The Classification calls on all organs of state to strengthen their support to existing GBVF response structures, to fully implement their contingency arrangements, and to ensure that all necessary mechanisms are activated to enable the National Executive to manage the disaster effectively.

In terms of Section 22 of the Act:

Organs of state, the private sector, communities and individuals are urged to intensify their risk-reduction and prevention practices through the implementation of GBVF-related standards, procedures and legislative measures.

Individuals are strongly encouraged to refrain from any acts of gender-based violence or femicide.

National, provincial, and municipal authorities are also advised, consistent with the Act, to implement multisectoral prevention, mitigation, relief and rehabilitation plans to address the effects of this disaster holistically.

Importantly, this classification does not invoke emergency powers. Instead, it reinforces and strengthens the systems already in place, binding together key initiatives such as:

The Inter-Ministerial Committee on GBVF,

⁠Intergovernmental committee on disaster management (ICDM), – Technical and Political,

The NATJOINTS Priority Committee,

The 90-Day GBVF Acceleration Programme,

The expansion of Thuthuzela Care Centres,

The strengthening of Sexual Offences Courts, and

The reform of the criminal justice system.

All affected organs of state are required to submit progress reports to the NDMC, as set out in Section 24, to enable the monitoring of interventions by government departments, municipalities, NGOs and communities.

The notice outlines the following conditions for revocation:

If no national state of disaster is declared:

The classification will be revoked by the Head of the NDMC once the occurrence can no longer be regarded as a disaster under the Act.

If a national state of disaster is declared in the future:

The classification will automatically lapse when the national state of disaster ends or expires in terms of Section 27(5).

“This effort pulls together every sphere of government and every critical sector: policing, social development, justice, health, education, economic development, and traditional leadership. Above all, it confirms a fundamental truth: GBVF is not a women’s issue. It is a national crisis”, Minister Hlabisa said.

