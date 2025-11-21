Discovering Potential Releases Updated 'PSLE Oral Stimulus-Based Conversation Guidebook (2nd Edition)'

SINGAPORE, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Discovering Potential is pleased to announce the launch of PSLE Oral Stimulus-Based Conversation Guidebook (2nd Edition) , written by founder and coach, Siew Ling Hwang. The updated edition builds on the success of the first release with expanded picture stimuli and model answers as well as improved strategies tailored to the 2025 PSLE Oral format.At its core, PSLE Oral Stimulus-Based Conversation Guidebook (2nd Edition) features a wide range of photo-stimulus prompts and spoken-style model answers designed to help students respond more naturally during the exam. Developed from years of coaching experience, the guidebook addresses common challenges such as limited elaboration, hesitation to disagree, repetitive vocabulary and difficulty balancing multiple perspectives. Its emphasis on conversation-based responses, idea-generation techniques and structured five-minute preparation steps helps students think more clearly and express themselves with confidence. In addition, the book provides useful resources that help students draw ideas and relevant content from news pieces and web articles.Aligned to the latest 2025 PSLE Oral requirements, the guidebook reflects the exam’s growing focus on spontaneous, fluent communication. Written as a practical coaching companion rather than a theory-based text, it guides students through real-world strategies, from drawing on personal experiences to using richer emotional and action vocabulary.“This guidebook was shaped by real coaching sessions and the genuine challenges students face,” says Siew Ling Hwang. “Every element was intentionally created based on what students struggle with and where they need clearer guidance. When students learn to trust their own voice, they begin to speak with confidence - not just in the PSLE Oral examination, but in life.”The guidebook continues to receive strong parent feedback for its clarity, depth and practical layout. Early reviews highlight its effective tips, realistic model responses and helpful visual prompts that support students who struggle to generate ideas or articulate opinions.In addition to authoring the guidebook, Discovering Potential provides coaching for students, youths and professionals across Singapore. The company specialises in PSLE Oral Coaching , interview skills and communication coaching, helping clients build the soft-skills necessary to articulate ideas, strengthen self-awareness and develop confidence.PSLE Oral Stimulus-Based Conversation Guidebook (2nd Edition) is now available for purchase at www.discoveringpotential.com.sg/product-page/psle-oral-stimulus-based-conversation-guidebook For more information about Discovering Potential, please visit www.discoveringpotential.com.sg About Discovering PotentialDiscovering Potential empowers individuals to achieve their academic, professional and personal goals by developing strong communication and soft-skills. The company offers workshops and customised 1-on-1 coaching for students and corporate clients, with a focus on PSLE Oral Coaching and Interview Skills. Its mission is to help each client unlock their potential by building confidence, self-awareness and effective communication skills.Founder Siew Ling Hwang is a communication and interview-skills specialist with certifications in behavioural analysis, neuro-linguistic programming (NLP) and personality assessments. Her background spans investment banking, corporate training and entrepreneurship, giving her a unique approach to coaching grounded in practical, real-world methods.

