Jan’s Boutique Launches Expansive Dress Collection for Prom, Mother-of-the-Bride, Evening & Pageant Looks

CHERRY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when every special occasion calls for a standout dress, Jan’s Boutique is unveiling a comprehensive and curated dress collection designed to meet the needs of prom attendees, mothers of the bride, evening gala guests, and pageant competitors. With over 15,000 dresses in stock and sizes ranging from 000 to 26—the boutique has established itself as a premier destination for elevated occasionwear.From sleek, modern evening gowns to sparkling pageant styles, from sophisticated mother-of-the-bride looks to bold prom dresses, Jan’s Boutique offers something for every event and every silhouette. The collection features top designers including Jovani, Terani, Faviana, Ashley Lauren, and many more.What sets the collection apart:Unrivaled variety: With thousands of styles across prom, evening, mother-of-the-bride, and pageant categories, shoppers can explore cuts, colors, embellishments and trends all in one location. Inclusive sizing : Dresses are available in a wide size range, ensuring that every customer can find a flattering fit.Expert tailoring & shopping experience: Based in Cherry Hill’s 2-story mega-store (13,000+ sq ft with 50+ dressing rooms), Jan’s Boutique offers personal appointments, professional alterations, and a welcoming environmentEvent-ready service: Whether it’s a senior prom, a gala evening, or a pageant stage, the collection addresses specific needs—lightweight fabrics for mobility, sculpted silhouettes for formality, and standout details for photo-ready impact. Prom Highlights : The prom sleeve includes dramatic ball gowns, elegant two-piece sets, sequined minis and floor-length showstoppers—ideal for today’s bold and expressive young women.Mother-of-the-Bride & Evening: For the sophisticated shopper, the collection features designer gowns in refined fabrics like satin, crepe and lace, with details catering to comfort, elegance and formal event appropriateness.Pageant & Red-Carpet Gowns: Performance-worthy gowns with glittering embellishments, dramatic trains, and couture-level finishes are showcased for those seeking high-impact stage presence.“Every dress in our collection is chosen to make the wearer feel confident, beautiful and event-ready,” says Paul Virilli, owner of Jan’s Boutique. “We’ve built our inventory around the idea that life’s major moments deserve dresses which reflect personal style and occasion.”About Jan’s Boutique: Operating for over 50 years in Cherry Hill, NJ, Jan’s Boutique has become a destination for occasionwear—bridal, prom, evening, formal and more. Its vast inventory, inclusive sizing, and expert service draw shoppers from across the East Coast.For more information:Jan’s Boutique406 Marlton Pike EastCherry Hill, NJ 08034Appointments recommended: (856) 428-8181Visit: jansboutiqueonline.com

