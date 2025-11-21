BPX Framework Cuts SAP S/4HANA Transformation Costs by 25% Through Integration of Signavio, LeanIX, and WalkMe

BPX has launched a breakthrough transformation framework that cuts SAP S/4HANA implementation costs by 25%, redefining the future of enterprise transformation.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The BPX framework utilizes SAP Signavio, LeanIX, and 𝗪𝗮𝗹𝗸𝗠𝗲 to provide a fully integrated transformation approach bringing visibility into business processes.The initiative seeks to address one of the biggest challenges of any large SAP program: the ability to align business processes, architecture, and user experience throughout the digital transformation process. With these gaps closed, BPX enables organizations to transition from their legacy environments into the SAP S/4HANA platform in a more confident manner.Central to the model are three leading technologies. 𝗦𝗔𝗣 𝗦𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗼 provides process intelligence and performance insights for companies to analyze and validate their activities pre-migration. LeanIX provides mapping of architecture and visibility into dependencies. This provides an overview of how systems are interlaced and therefore, plan transitions to new applications with minimal interruption. WalkMe improves the user experience by providing in-application guidance and real-time support, increasing user adoption both during and after the go-live.When integrated, these tools create a cohesive ecosystem built on process transparency, alignment of operations, and on-going improvement. According to BPX, companies taking advantage of the model report shorter timeframes to deploy and greater alignment between IT and the business.Commenting on the approach, Nikhil Agarwal, Founder of BPX shared that there are many SAP S/4HANA transformations that are not meeting expectations because the process is often viewed as a technical upgrade instead of a business redesign. "Our framework brings Signavio, 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗻𝗜𝗫 , and WalkMe together, leveraging process optimization, adoption insight and user enablement. We've created a transformation model that is sustainable, efficient and effective, while also being future-ready."Rupal Agarwal, BPX Co-founder, further added that the framework enables enterprises to evolve their SAP journeys into experiences that are both data-driven and user-guided. "By bringing together process design and transparency of systems, organizations can harness the agility of the cloud without losing governance and controls and compliance."The introduction of the BPX framework is already seeing growth among early adopters looking to modernize their ERP environments and look for more meaningful and measurable results. As enterprises continue to move toward their adoption of S/4HANA, BPX's integrated approach positions as a model for success in transformation for organizations across industries.Source: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bpx-framework-cuts-sap-s4hana-transformation-costs-by-25-through-integration-of-signavio-leanix-and-walkme-302610118.html Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/

