Packaging Coatings Market Poised for Strong Growth Across North America and Asia-Pacific Regions

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global packaging coatings market is witnessing steady growth driven by the rising demand for flexible packaging coatings and the expanding food & beverage sector. According to Allied Market Research, the market was valued at $3.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $4.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2030 Key Growth Drivers:1. Increasing Adoption of Flexible Packaging- Flexible packaging formats continue to gain popularity because of their lightweight properties, convenience, and cost-effectiveness. This is driving significant demand for advanced packaging coatings that enhance protection, durability, and product shelf life.2. Expansion of the Food & Beverage Industry- The growing consumption of packaged food and ready-to-eat products boosts the need for reliable coating solutions—particularly for metal cans, cartons, and flexible materials strengthening overall market growth.Market Restraints:-Stringent Environmental Regulations:- Packaging safety rules and strict compliance standards related to coatings restrain market expansion. Regulations on chemicals such as BPA have pushed manufacturers to innovate safer, compliant coating alternatives.Opportunities:-Growth of the Packaging Industry:- Rapid globalization, e-commerce expansion, and technological advancements in printing and coating technologies present new opportunities in the sector. Demand for sustainable, BPA-free, and UV-curable coatings is expected to rise sharply.Segmental Highlights:-By Application:- Food Cans held the largest share in 2020, contributing over one-fourth of the market. Growing demand for nutrient-rich canned food drives this segment.- Industrial Packaging is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.6%, propelled by increased usage across the supply chain.By Type:- Epoxy Thermoset Coatings dominated in 2020 with over two-fifths share, thanks to superior thermal and mechanical stability.- UV-curable Coatings are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.1%, supported by energy-efficient curing processes using high-intensity UV light.By Region:- Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest and fastest-growing market, accounting for nearly two-fifths of global revenue in 2020.- Growth is driven by rapid industrialization, expanding manufacturing bases, and increasing urbanization in countries such as China and India.Leading Market Players:- Akzo Nobel N.V.- Axalta Coating Systems- BASF SE- Eastman Chemical Company- Kemira- PPG Industries, Inc.- Sun Coating Company- The Lubrizol Corporation- The Sherwin-Williams Company- Wacker Chemie AG𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/packaging-coatings-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

