Non-Therapeutic Biomolecules Market to Reach US $51.03 Billion by 2029

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Non-Therapeutic Biomolecules Market?

The market size of non-therapeutic biomolecules has seen a fast-paced expansion in the past few years. The market is projected to expand from $30.76 billion in 2024 to $33.92 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. Factors that contributed to the growth during the historic timeframe include elevated investment in research and development (R&D), growing utilization in research and diagnostic application, increasing adoption and awareness, strategic alliances, partnerships, and regulatory backing.

In the coming years, the market size for non-therapeutic biomolecules is anticipated to experience a swift expansion. By 2029, it is projected to reach ""$51.03 billion with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The progression during the forecast period is a result of evolving market opportunities, advancements in data integration and analytics, an intensified focus on precision medicine, an upsurge in investments in personalised healthcare and broadening application domains. Key trends expected during this period encompass technological advancements, strategic collaborations, increased applications within the agricultural sector, growing significance in industrial procedures and a shift towards customization and personalisation.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Non-Therapeutic Biomolecules Global Market Growth?

The non-therapeutic biomolecules market is set to surge due to the quick spike in research activities and laboratory testing. Laboratory testing encompass medical procedures that involve analysis of body substances such as blood or urine, aimed at disease detection and treatment planning, while research is the innovative application of present knowledge to develop new concepts, theories, and comprehension. Non-therapeutic biomolecules find application in lab testing to discern the presence or level of a biomarker molecule that signifies disease, thus escalating the sensitivity and specificity of the test. For instance, the National Health Service (NHS), a UK-based healthcare provider, reported in July 2024, that diagnostic activity surpassed pre-pandemic levels in 2023, with lab tests in May 2024 seeing an elevation of 21% compared to the year prior. Consequently, the swift rise in research activities and laboratory testing is propelling the progress of the non-therapeutic biomolecules market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Non-Therapeutic Biomolecules Market?

Major players in the Non-Therapeutic Biomolecules include:

• Amgen Inc.

• Genentech Inc.

• Merck KGaA

• Lonza Group AG

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

• GE Healthcare Life Sciences

• Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Non-Therapeutic Biomolecules Market?

The emphasis on product innovations is becoming a prominent trend in the non-therapeutic biomolecules market, with key businesses concentrating their efforts on R&D to maintain market dominance. For instance, in January 2022, BASF SE, a multinational chemical firm from Germany, initiated a partnership with Caregen, a South Korean biomimetic peptide research and development company. Together, they launched the Peptovitae series, developed using liposome-encapsulation technology, broadening their dermo-cosmetic offerings with innovative solutions for a variety of skin issues. Liposomal encapsulation involves using fats to transport vital vitamins or medicines to targeted body areas within tiny bubbles while leaving other body parts unaffected. The Peptovitae series provides a broader array of solutions for skin problems than usual peptide applications, including aging symptoms, skin brightening, calming skin prone to dryness and itching, and skin hydration.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Non-Therapeutic Biomolecules Market Report?

The non-therapeutic biomolecules market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Trad Pharma: Enzymes, Recombinant Proteins, Plasmids, Peptides, Oligonucleotides, Monoclonal Antibodies

2) By End User: Research, Pharma, In Vitro Diagnostics(IVD)

Subsegments:

1) By Enzymes: Industrial Enzymes, Diagnostic Enzymes

2) By Recombinant Proteins: Antigens, Cytokines, Growth Factors

3) By Plasmids: Research Plasmids, Expression Plasmids

4) By Peptides: Antimicrobial Peptides, Signaling Peptides

5) By Oligonucleotides: Antisense Oligonucleotides, RNAi Oligonucleotides

6) By Monoclonal Antibodies: Research Antibodies, Diagnostic Antibodies

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Non-Therapeutic Biomolecules Industry?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific had the biggest share in the non-therapeutic biomolecules market. It aims to maintain its growth trajectory. The market research report surveyed several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

