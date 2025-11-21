Transportation Analytics Market to Reach $72.4 Bn by 2031 on Rising Smart & Connected Mobility

Transportation Analytics Market grows as AI, IoT, and big data optimize traffic flow, improve safety, and enhance fleet efficiency worldwide.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Transportation Analytics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component (Solution, Services), by Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud, Hybrid), by Type (Predictive, Descriptive, Prescriptive), by Application (Traffic and Incident Management, Transit Planning and Maintenance, Logistics Management, Others), by Mode of Transport (Roadways, Railways, Airways, Waterways): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2031, The global transportation analytics market was valued at USD 12.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 72.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2022 to 2031.The transportation analytics market is rapidly evolving as organizations increasingly rely on data-driven insights to enhance operational efficiency and improve mobility services. Growing digitalization across roadways, railways, air transport, and maritime operations is creating strong demand for advanced analytics tools that enable real-time decision-making, predictive maintenance, and traffic management.Additionally, the shift toward smart transportation ecosystems—powered by cloud platforms, IoT sensors, and AI-driven algorithms—is advancing the adoption of transportation analytics globally. Governments and private players are investing heavily in intelligent transportation systems (ITS) to minimize congestion, reduce carbon emissions, and optimize multimodal transport networks, thereby accelerating market growth.𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06267 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬One of the major drivers of the transportation analytics market is the increasing need for real-time traffic monitoring and management. Urbanization and rising vehicle numbers are pressuring cities to adopt advanced analytics solutions to optimize traffic flow and commuter experience.The growing adoption of connected vehicles and IoT-enabled transportation infrastructure is also propelling demand. Continuous data generated from GPS, sensors, and telematics systems enables actionable insights for route optimization, safety improvements, and fuel efficiency.Cost reduction and operational efficiency remain crucial motivators, especially for logistics and fleet management companies. Predictive analytics reduces downtime, enhances asset utilization, and supports data-driven maintenance planning, contributing significantly to business performance.However, concerns related to data privacy, integration complexities, and high implementation costs pose challenges. Many organizations face difficulties merging legacy systems with advanced analytics platforms, limiting the full potential of predictive solutions.Despite these challenges, advancements in AI, machine learning, and cloud computing are creating substantial opportunities. Enhanced processing capabilities and scalable cloud-based analytics are making transportation intelligence more accessible to governments, fleet owners, and public transit authorities.𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A06267 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The transportation analytics market is segmented by component, deployment, application, and mode of transport. Solutions such as traffic analytics, predictive maintenance, fleet analytics, and logistics optimization dominate the landscape, supported by services including consulting, integration, and data management. Cloud deployment is witnessing rapid adoption due to scalability and cost efficiency, while key applications span traffic management, route planning, safety monitoring, and freight movement.By component, the solution segment held the largest share of the transportation analytics market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Growing adoption of transportation analytics is enabling organizations to streamline operations, reduce manual processes, and lower overall time and cost, thereby driving strong demand for solutions. Meanwhile, the services segment is projected to record the fastest growth, as transportation analytics services help optimize existing installations, support efficient software implementation, and minimize deployment risks and costs.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀Regionally, Europe led the transportation analytics market in 2021. Increasing adoption of analytics to enhance business processes and elevate customer experience continues to create attractive opportunities for the region. However, Asia-Pacific is poised to witness the highest growth due to rapid penetration of advanced technologies and rising adoption of cloud-based solutions, AI, big data, and IoT, which are significantly accelerating market expansion across the region.𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝘆: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06267 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀The key players that operate in the transportation analytics market analysis are Alteryx, Inc., Cellint, Cubic Corporation, IBM Corporation, Indra Sistemas, S.A., INRIX, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Siemens AG, Trimble Inc., and TomTom International BV. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the transportation analytics industry 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• Component: The solution segment held the largest share of the transportation analytics market in 2021.• Deployment Mode: The on-premise segment dominated the market in 2021.• Type: The descriptive analytics segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021.• Application: The traffic and incident management segment contributed the largest share in 2021.• Mode of Transport: The roadways segment led the market in 2021.• Region: Europe generated the highest revenue in 2021.𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗶𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆Tax management MarketAI Edge Computing MarketDeep Learning MarketBig Data Analytics in Education MarketIP Multimedia Subsystem Market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.