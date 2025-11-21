AI in Telecom to Hit $38.8 Bn by 2031 Driven by Automation & Network Optimization

AI in telecommunication market expands as operators adopt automation, real-time analytics, and intelligent network optimization to enhance service quality.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market AI in Telecommunication Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component (Solution, Service), by Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud), by Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Data Analytics, Others), by Application (Customer Analytics, Network Security, Network Optimization, Self-Diagnostics, Virtual Assistance, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2031, The AI in telecommunication market size was valued at $1.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $38.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 41.4% from 2022 to 2031.The AI in telecommunication market is witnessing rapid growth as telecom operators increasingly adopt artificial intelligence to manage soaring data traffic, complex networks, and evolving customer expectations. AI-driven tools enable telecom companies to enhance operational efficiency, automate network functions, and deliver personalized customer experiences at scale.With rising investments in 5G infrastructure, edge computing, and cloud-based platforms, AI has become a strategic enabler for next-generation telecom services. From predictive maintenance to intelligent fraud detection, telecom operators are leveraging AI to reduce operational costs and improve service reliability across global networks.𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09352 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬One of the primary drivers of the AI in telecommunication market is the growing need for network automation. As networks become more complex with 5G rollouts, AI-driven automation helps operators optimize bandwidth allocation, reduce latency, and maintain service continuity without manual intervention.Another significant driver is the rising demand for enhanced customer experience. AI-powered chatbots, virtual assistants, and recommendation engines enable telecom companies to provide seamless support, reduce response times, and tailor offers based on user behavior and usage patterns.The surge in data traffic across mobile and broadband networks is further accelerating AI adoption. Telecom providers rely on AI-enabled analytics to process massive datasets, detect anomalies, and make real-time decisions that improve network resilience and efficiency.However, the market also faces challenges related to data privacy, cybersecurity, and integration complexity. Implementing AI requires advanced infrastructure, skilled personnel, and robust security frameworks to protect sensitive subscriber information and ensure regulatory compliance.Despite these challenges, the increasing adoption of cloud technologies and edge AI is creating new growth opportunities. Telecom operators are partnering with AI solution providers to develop scalable, cost-efficient models that enhance network intelligence and support emerging applications such as IoT, smart cities, and autonomous systems.𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A09352 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The AI in telecommunication market is segmented by component (solutions and services), technology (machine learning, deep learning, NLP), application (network optimization, customer analytics, virtual assistants, security management, predictive maintenance), and deployment mode (on-premise and cloud). Among these, network optimization and customer management solutions dominate due to rising demand for real-time analytics and automated customer engagement tools.By deployment mode, the on-premise segment led the AI in telecommunication market in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance due to the high level of security it offers. In contrast, the cloud segment is projected to experience the fastest growth, driven by the rising adoption of cloud services that support remote work and offer greater flexibility and scalability for businesses.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀Regionally, North America holds the largest share of the AI in telecommunication industry , supported by increasing digitalization, widespread adoption of advanced technologies such as AI and ML, and the strong presence of major market players. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period, fueled by the rapid expansion of digital infrastructure across the region.𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝘆: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09352 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the AI in telecommunication market such as Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc., ZTE Corporation, Google LLC, AT&T, Microsoft, Intel Corporation, Salesforce, Inc., Infosys Limited. The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the AI in telecommunication market such as Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc., ZTE Corporation, Google LLC, AT&T, Microsoft, Intel Corporation, Salesforce, Inc., Infosys Limited. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• Component: The solution segment dominated the AI in telecommunication market in 2021.• Deployment Model: The on-premises segment held the largest market share in 2021.• Region: North America recorded the highest revenue in 2021.

