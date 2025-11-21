Baby Food Market Expanding at a Healthy 5.7% CAGR, To Reach a Value of $116.5 Billion by 2031

Baby Food Market 2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global baby food industry was generated $67.8 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $116.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.The global baby food market is driven by factors such as increase in population of women professionals, increase in awareness about adequate nutritional requirements of babies, and increase in organized retailing. However, increase in breastfeeding due to government initiatives and falling birth rates restrain the market growth. Conversely, product innovations coupled with innovative packaging strategies are expected to provide several opportunities for the market growth.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/107 Baby food is ready-to-eat food for infants between the age group of four to six months to two years. Dried cereals, milk formula, and prepared baby food are the major baby food products available in the market. Rapidly changing economic trends in emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Europe, increase in women participation at workplace, surge in awareness about adequate nutrition requirement of babies, rapid urbanization, and organized retailing are the major factors driving the growth of the baby food market. However, food safety concerns, increased awareness of breastfeeding, and low birth rates in some regions limit the growth of the global baby food market.Presently, the milk formula segment leads the market with 60.7% share in terms of revenue. However, the prepared baby food segment is estimated to witness highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.In the baby food industry Manufacturers are focusing on key innovations that cater to the requirements of the large consumer base. Increase in awareness toward health benefits and increase in mobility & physical activity are expected to boost the demand for baby food in emerging nations. Furthermore, increase has been witnessed in the number of netizens along with rise in internet penetration.Buy This Report (448 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/baby-food-market/purchase-options Taking this into consideration, most of the key players in the market strategize on promoting their products on various social media platforms. Thus, through social media marketing strategy, the baby food market sights critical growth opportunity.Healthy dietary practice adopted by mothers is the key factor responsible to maintain the health of babies. In addition, rise in literacy rate of females in developing and developed countries has led to increase in awareness of nutritional requirements of babies. However, delayed weaning was observed among infants, especially during the age of 6–7 months, in some developed countries. Conversely, these cases of delayed weaning are expected to decrease gradually with rise in awareness among parents, which, in turn, is expected to boost the market growth during baby food market forecast.According to the baby food market analysis, the market is segmented into product type, distribution channel, category, and region. By product type, the market is segregated into dried baby food, milk formula, prepared baby food, and others. Presently, the milk formula segment leads the market around 60% share in terms of revenue, results in baby food market trends. Increase in health and nutrition concerns for babies and limited time for food preparations are the major factors driving the growth of the market.Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/107 Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global baby food market revenue , and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. High birth rates and rise in purchasing power of population in Asia-Pacific have significantly increased demand for baby food and milk formula-based products in this region. Intensive R&D activities by various companies in the baby food segment is expected to help companies to offer affordable baby food products in this region. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031. Increase in population of women professionals, high disposable income, and time constraints for cooking majorly boost growth of the baby food market in this region.Leading Market Players:NestleDanoneMead JohnsonAbbott LaboratoriesHero-GroupPerrigo CompanyBellamy OrganicsHain Celestial GroupCampbell SoupsFriesland CampinaTrending Reports:Baby Infant Formula Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/baby-infant-formula-market Baby Electrolyte Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/baby-electrolyte-market-A53639 Baby Drinks Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/baby-drinks-market

