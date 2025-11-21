Industrial Gloves Market to Witness Excellent Revenue Growth Owing to Rapid Increase in Demand

Industrial Gloves Market, Key Market Players

Rising need for chemical-resistant gloves in chemical, oil & gas, and pharmaceutical industries.

The global industrial gloves market continues to expand, driven by rising awareness of personal safety and hygiene, increasing exposure to workplace hazards, rapid growth in the food processing sector, and the surging demand for high-dexterity gloves.According to Allied Market Research's report titled "Industrial Gloves Market by Usability (Disposable, Reusable): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032", the market was valued at $8.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $20.2 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2032.

Key Market Drivers:- Growing awareness about workplace safety and hygiene- Advancements in the food processing industry- Rising need for high-dexterity glovesMarket Challenges:- Availability of low-cost local alternatives- Limited awareness in developing regions- Raw material shortages- Environmental concerns associated with glove disposalGrowth Opportunities:- Expansion across emerging economies- Adoption of innovative material technologiesMarket Insights by Usability:-Disposable Gloves – Largest SegmentIn 2022, disposable gloves represented over three-fifths of the global market and are expected to maintain dominance through 2032. Growth is fueled by:- Healthcare demand reinforced by COVID-19- Increased hygiene awareness- Regulatory compliance- Rising adoption in automotive and manufacturing- Ongoing material and design advancementsReusable Gloves – Fastest Growing Segment- Projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2%, reusable gloves are gaining traction due to:- Rising need for chemical-resistant gloves in chemical, oil & gas, and pharmaceutical industries- Increasing use in healthcare for medication handling and clinical proceduresRegional Highlights:North America – Market Leader- North America accounted for nearly 40% of global revenue in 2022. Strong PPE adoption standards and heightened workplace safety awareness continue to drive regional dominance.Asia-Pacific – Fastest GrowthAsia-Pacific is expected to record the highest regional CAGR at 9.8%, supported by:- Growing PPE awareness- Expanding industrial sectors- Rising emphasis on worker protectionKey Market Players:- Top Glove Corporation Berhad- Hartalega Holdings- Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd- Riverstone Holdings Limited- Careplus Group Berhad- Supermax Corp.- Ansell Healthcare- SHOWA, Inc.- Honeywell International Inc.- Semperit AG HoldingThe report provides comprehensive insights into these companies' strategies, product portfolios, and regional expansions, outlining the competitive landscape shaping the industrial gloves market.

About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

