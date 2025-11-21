Tea Processing Machine Market Outlook 2025–2035: Accelerating Growth Driven by Automation & Premium Tea Demand

Tea Processing Machine Market

Global tea processing machine market set for strong growth through 2035, driven by automation, premium tea demand, and production modernization.

As an industry analyst, I see automation, sustainability, and premiumization redefining the tea equipment landscape and unlocking long-term value for producers worldwide.” — opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at FMI

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Tea Processing Machine Market is entering a decisive growth phase, with demand expected to surge from USD 13.6 billion in 2025 to USD 23.0 billion by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 5.4%. This robust trajectory is underpinned by rising global tea consumption, growing interest in premium and specialty teas, and rapid adoption of automation across tea-producing economies. As tea manufacturers modernize processing infrastructure to enhance consistency, flavor quality, and production speed, advanced machinery is becoming indispensable across both traditional and industrial-scale operations.

Strong early-phase expansion between 2025 and 2030 (CAGR 5.9%) is driven by equipment upgrades in Asia-Pacific and Africa—regions that currently produce more than 75% of the world’s tea. By contrast, the period from 2030 to 2035 (CAGR 4.9%) reflects more stable, maturity-led growth as high-capacity equipment becomes standard across processing facilities. The momentum is further fueled by sustainability initiatives, including energy-efficient rolling, drying, and fermenting systems that help manufacturers reduce waste and operational costs.

Rising Demand for Automation and Premium Tea Shapes Industry Growth

Automation is emerging as the central pillar of competitive differentiation. Fully automatic machines are projected to account for 54.1% of total revenue by 2025, driven by their ability to deliver consistent output, reduce labor dependency, and ensure traceability—now considered essential in modern food-grade processing. The integration of IoT, advanced sensors, and PLC controls is transforming production workflows, enabling real-time monitoring and precision adjustments at every stage from withering to drying.

Growing global interest in premium, organic, and specialty teas is also increasing demand for machinery capable of handling delicate leaves without compromising aroma, nutrient quality, or oxidation control. This is particularly significant across black tea and green tea processing, where specialized machinery ensures uniformity in leaf structure and flavor extraction. Black tea processing is expected to contribute 38.7% of total revenue in 2025, maintaining its leadership over other tea categories.

Rolling Machines Lead Market Share with 27.4% Contribution in 2025

Rolling machines remain the cornerstone of tea manufacturing and are expected to contribute 27.4% of total market value in 2025. Their critical role in leaf shaping and controlled enzymatic oxidation makes them essential for producers of black and oolong teas. Manufacturers are introducing machines with adjustable speed controls, enhanced durability, and uniform pressure distribution, significantly reducing manual intervention.

Similarly, sorting, grading, drying, and CTC machines continue to gain traction as global producers seek end-to-end modernization of their operations.

Regional Insights: China & India Drive Global Expansion

Asia-Pacific remains the epicenter of tea processing equipment demand.

- China is projected to record a 7.3% CAGR through 2035, supported by large-scale plantation modernization and growing tea exports.

- India, expanding at a 6.8% CAGR, is witnessing rapid equipment adoption across both large estates and smallholders aiming to improve quality for domestic and export channels.

In Europe, Germany (6.2% CAGR) and the United Kingdom (5.1% CAGR) are driving demand for automated and energy-efficient machinery as specialty tea consumption rises. In North America, the United States is expected to grow at 4.6% CAGR, driven by consumer shifts toward wellness-oriented teas and the expansion of boutique and organic tea brands.

Competitive Landscape: Innovation and Customization Take Center Stage

The market features a diverse mix of global and regional players including GEA Group, Buhler Group, Fasco Industries, Hongda Machinery, Hunan Sunshine Machinery, KBE Manufacturing, Keya Tea Processing Machines, SBL Industrial Engineering, Shanghai Tianhe Machinery, SSM Industries, Surya Industries, Tanis Food Tec, TEE Industries, and Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions. These companies are investing in energy-efficient designs, automated control systems, modular processing lines, and customizable machinery tailored to specific tea varieties.

Machine reliability, reduced downtime, and precise control over fermentation, drying, and rolling are emerging as priority areas for producers targeting premium-grade output. Meanwhile, energy efficiency and waste minimization are becoming central to purchasing decisions as global sustainability regulations tighten.

