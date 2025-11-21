Submit Release
East Valley Chiropractic Launches Winter Warmth Donation Drive to Support Local Families

APPLE VALLEY, MN, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- East Valley Chiropractic is proud to announce its Winter Warmth Donation Drive, an initiative dedicated to helping local families stay warm this season. The clinic is partnering with the nonprofit Hats & Mittens to collect essential cold-weather items for children and adults in need throughout the community.

The chiropractor clinic in Apple Valley, MN is currently accepting donations of:
• New or gently used, clean hats, mittens, and scarves of all sizes
• Knitted or crocheted items
• Waterproof mittens and gloves (especially youth sizes)

“At East Valley Chiropractic, caring for our community is at the heart of what we do,” said Dr. Ty Hall. “This drive allows us to support families who need a little extra help staying warm during Minnesota’s cold winter months.”

Community members are encouraged to drop off donations during business hours at:
East Valley Chiropractic
Apple Valley, MN
https://eastvalleychiro.com/

All donated items will be distributed through Hats & Mittens, an organization dedicated to providing winter essentials to families facing seasonal challenges.
For more details about the donation drive or East Valley Chiropractic, please visit https://eastvalleychiro.com/ or contact Marissa Indimuli at (952) 423-5050.

Marissa Indimuli
East Valley Chiropractic
+1 (952) 423-5050
email us here
