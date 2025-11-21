DevSecOps Consulting Sees Rapid Uptake as U.S. Enterprises Prioritize Integrated Security

IBN Technologies: Expert in Outsourced Finance and Accounting Services

DevSecOps adoption is rising as U.S. enterprises push integrated security to counter growing cyber threats, meet compliance demands, and manage cloud complexity

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DevSecOps accessing is gaining strong momentum in the U.S. as organizations confront rising cyber threats, stricter compliance expectations, and the growing complexity of cloud-native development. With traditional security checks at the end of the software cycle no longer keeping pace with rapid release demands, companies are shifting toward DevSecOps consulting and integrated security frameworks that address risks from the earliest stages of development. This shift reflects a broader effort to modernize development practices, automate risk detection, and maintain operational continuity in an increasingly volatile threat landscape.Against this backdrop, IBN Technologies is helping organizations accelerate this transition by streamlining automated security testing, strengthening CI/CD workflows, and enabling earlier identification of vulnerabilities. Against this backdrop, IBN Technologies is helping organizations accelerate this transition by streamlining automated security testing, strengthening CI/CD workflows, and enabling earlier identification of vulnerabilities. Their DevSecOps consulting expertise supports teams in reducing breach exposure while still meeting the demands of fast-paced software delivery. As the financial and operational impact of cyber incidents continues to rise, businesses are prioritizing resilient digital operations and long-term security efficiency. This has positioned DevSecOps consulting as a critical strategy for balancing speed, innovation, and protection making providers like IBN Technologies key partners in building secure, modern software environments. Critical Pressure Points Shaping Modern DevelopmentOrganizations navigating modern software delivery face mounting pressure to secure complex, fast-evolving environments while maintaining rapid release cycles. As cloud-native architectures, automation, and distributed teams reshape development workflows, traditional security practices are no longer sufficient. This shift has exposed several operational and compliance gaps that hinder efficiency, create vulnerabilities, and increase the likelihood of costly disruptions. Below are the key challenges driving the urgent need for stronger DevSecOps consulting integration.• Fragmented security processes create gaps across fast-moving development pipelines.• Cloud-native environments increase architectural complexity and hinder uniform security coverage.• Evolving compliance mandates require continuous monitoring that teams struggle to maintain.• Manual vulnerability checks cannot match the speed and volume of automated deployments.• Poor coordination between development, security, and operations slows remediation efforts.• Expanding attack surfaces from APIs, microservices, and third-party integrations elevate breach risks.Key Services Offered by the IBN Tech DevSecOps PlatformIBN Tech delivers a comprehensive suite of DevSecOps services, embedding security into every phase of development to eliminate recurring operational challenges.✅ DevSecOps Assessment & Roadmap: A detailed maturity evaluation identifies gaps in tooling, team culture, and delivery pipelines, enabling a clear strategy for both immediate enhancements and long-term security evolution.✅ Secure CI/CD Integration: Advanced security tools—including SAST, SCA, and DAST—are embedded within CI/CD pipelines (SonarQube, Fortify, Snyk) to automate scanning, detect risks early, and enforce policy compliance.✅ Secure Cloud DevOps Pipelines: AWS and Azure environments are protected through “policy as code,” ensuring misconfigurations are eliminated and cloud operations remain consistently secure.✅ Secure Code Practices & Developer Enablement: Teams gain access to secure coding frameworks, targeted training modules, and structured triage workflows that supply developers with precise, actionable vulnerability insights.✅ Governance, Compliance & Reporting: Automated compliance evidence is generated for SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and similar standards, reducing audit workload while maintaining continuous adherence.Client Success: Secure Development, Faster DeliveryDevSecOps adoption has helped organizations accelerate development timelines while reinforcing security across the full lifecycle.• One major enterprise reengineered its delivery pipeline by embedding automated security scans, real-time monitoring, and compliance validation directly into CI/CD processes.• The transformation led to a 40% reduction in critical vulnerabilities during early development, a 30% decrease in release cycle duration, and greater team confidence to innovate securely—showcasing the tangible impact of strong DevSecOps consulting practices.Future-Ready Security for Digital GrowthAs enterprises continue to navigate a rapidly evolving threat landscape, the integration of security into every layer of software development is expected to become a defining standard rather than a differentiator. With cloud-native architecture expanding, API ecosystems maturing, and automated deployments accelerating, organizations will require advanced DevSecOps consulting models that deliver both predictive and preventive security capabilities. As companies accelerate their digital plans, comprehensive security processes are becoming essential for building secure, compliant, and agile software delivery. Reinforcing this shift, MRFR reports that the DevSecOps market—valued at $6.59 billion in 2022—is projected to reach $23.5 billion by 2032, underscoring the rapid expansion of security-integrated development and its growing criticality across industries.Looking ahead, companies are expected to intensify their investments in platforms and partners that enable resilient, future-ready development pipelines. BCDR Services - https://www.ibntech.com/microsoft-office-365-migration-support-services/ About IBN Technologies IBN Technologies LLC is a global outsourcing and technology partner with over 26 years of experience, serving clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East, and India. With a strong focus on Cybersecurity and Cloud Services, IBN Tech empowers organizations to secure, scale, and modernize their digital infrastructure. Its cybersecurity portfolio includes VAPT, SOC & SIEM, MDR, vCISO, and Microsoft Security solutions, designed to proactively defend against evolving threats and ensure compliance with global standards. In the cloud domain, IBN Tech offers multi-cloud consulting and migration, managed cloud and security services, business continuity and disaster recovery, and DevSecOps implementation—enabling seamless digital transformation and operational resilience.Complementing its tech-driven offerings, IBN Tech also delivers Finance & Accounting services such as bookkeeping, tax return preparation, payroll, and AP/AR management. These are enhanced with intelligent automation solutions like AP/AR automation, RPA, and workflow automation to drive accuracy and efficiency. Its BPO Services support industries like construction, real estate, and retail with specialized offerings including construction documentation, middle and back-office support, and data entry services.Certified with ISO 9001:2015 | 20000-1:2018 | 27001:2022, IBN Technologies is a trusted partner for businesses seeking secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions.

