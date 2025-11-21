SCD Or β-Thal Gene Therapy Market to hit USD$ 380.42 Billion by 2032

Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) and β-Thalassemia Gene Therapy Market Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) and β-Thalassemia Gene Therapy Market, By Region

SCD/β-Thal Gene Therapy Market Analysis | Emerging Players 2025–2033

United States SCD/β-Thal Gene Therapy Market to Reach USD 380.42 Billion by 2032, Driven by CRISPR Breakthroughs and Rising Curative Treatment Adoption ” — DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size and GrowthAccording to DataM Intelligence, the global Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) and β-Thalassemia Gene Therapy Market , valued at USD 83.87 million in 2024, is projected to surge to USD 380.42 million by 2033, reflecting a robust CAGR of 18.4% from 2025 to 2033.Next-generation gene-editing platforms, curative autologous therapies, and rising approvals of CRISPR-based treatments are accelerating global adoption.The shift from lifelong transfusion-based care to one-time curative genetic correction is transforming patient outcomes, reducing hospitalization burden, and enabling long-term disease reversal.Get a Sample PDF Of This Report (Get Higher Priority for Corporate Email ID):– https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/sickle-cell-disease-scd-and-beta-thalassemia-gene-therapy-market Key Highlights1. In the U.S., ZYNTEGLO is priced at $2.8 million, while LYFGENIA costs $3.1 million per treatment.2. Vertex & CRISPR Therapeutics reported >95% transfusion independence in patient cohorts.3. Bluebird Bio received expanded approvals for lentiviral gene addition therapy.4. North America leads the global SCD and β-thalassemia gene therapy market, accounting for the largest revenue share at 48.5% in 2024.5. Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region, registering a CAGR of 7.7% in 2024.6. The ZYNTEGLO drug category holds market dominance, capturing a 60.3% share in 2024.7. The intravenous administration segment fully dominates the market, representing a 100% share in 2024.Growth Drivers✦ Over 6 million people globally live with SCD or β-Thalassemia; gene therapy adoption is rising as curative outcomes exceed 90% success rates in major trials.✦ FDA approvals of CRISPR-Cas9–based therapies in 2024 triggered global market momentum.✦ Over USD 4 billion in global R&D funding allocated to hemoglobinopathies since 2022.✦ Reduced long-term healthcare burden—estimated USD 1.2 million lifetime savings per patient with curative therapy.Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Therapy TypeGene Editing (CRISPR/ Zinc-Finger): 52% share; expected to reach USD 6.9 billion by 2032.Gene Addition (Viral Vector): 38% share, driven by lentiviral therapies.Others (RNA Modulation): Fastest-growing (CAGR 40%).By Treatment SettingSpecialty Centers: 60%Hospital-Based Genetic Units: 30%Research & Academic Institutes: 10%Request for Customized Sample Report as per Your Business Requirement: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/sickle-cell-disease-scd-and-beta-thalassemia-gene-therapy-market Industry Developments1. September 2025: Vertex Pharmaceuticals reached a reimbursement deal with the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA), allowing eligible transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia and severe SCD patients to access its CRISPR/Cas9 therapy CASGEVY (exa-cel)—a major step toward expanding gene-therapy access in Italy.2. October 2024: Editas Medicine reported key progress toward its 2024 objectives, achieving in vivo preclinical proof of concept for HSPC editing and HbF induction in humanized mice using its proprietary tLNP delivery platform, alongside strategic updates on reni-cel collaborations.3. January 2024: Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) approved CASGEVY (exa-cel) for treating SCD and transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia in patients aged 12+, improving access to gene-editing therapies in a high-burden population in Saudi Arabia.Regional InsightsUnited StatesValued at USD 450 million in 2024, projected to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2032NIH and FDA fast-tracking cell-based curative therapiesOver 40 authorized genetic treatment centers in 2024EuropeEMA expanding approval pathwaysStrong adoption in Germany, France, and the UKTop Key PlayerCRISPR Therapeutics and bluebird bio, Inc.Emerging Players include:Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. || Editas Medicine || Beam Therapeutics || Editas Medicine || CorrectSequence Therapeutics Co., Ltd || Bluebird Bio || Vertex Pharmaceuticals || CRISPR Therapeutics || Sangamo Therapeutics || Editas Medicine || Intellia TherapeuticsRecent Developments1. FDA approval for CRISPR-based SCD therapy (2024).2. EMA accepts rolling submission for β-Thal gene editing therapy (2025).3. New ex vivo editing platform reduces treatment time by 30%.Market Outlook➠ Gene editing to dominate >55% of the market by 2032.➠ Treatment costs expected to decrease by 25% due to manufacturing optimization.Asia-Pacific emerging as major patient treatment hub.Buy This Report with Year-End Offer (Buy 1 report: Get 30% OFF | Buy 2 reports: Get 50% OFF each! Limited time offer): https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=sickle-cell-disease-scd-and-beta-thalassemia-gene-therapy-market ConclusionThe SCD/β-Thal gene therapy market is entering a high-growth phase as curative technologies achieve mainstream acceptance. According to DataM Intelligence, the shift towards one-time genetic cures is defining the future of hemoglobinopathy treatment.Related Reports:

