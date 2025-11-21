Joanne Shaw Taylor Shares Energetic Festive Single 'Irish Christmas In New York'

A cheery and lively tribute to newly found friendships while away from home

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- British blues‑rock favorite Joanne Shaw Taylor ushers in the holiday season with the release of her new festive single “Irish Christmas In New York,” out today via Journeyman Records. Perfect timing for the holiday season, the track is a nostalgic and spirited ode to a Christmas spent unexpectedly in New York City, wrapped in the company of strangers who felt like family. WATCH the official music video for “Irish Christmas In New York.” STREAM “Irish Christmas In New York” on all platforms.“My travel plans home to London for Christmas one year got canceled, so I ended up going to New York City to spend the holidays with my best friend, who was also unable to travel home to MI,” Joanne explains. “We went to an old Irish pub on Christmas Eve in the village, and what was meant to be a quick drink ended up with us spending two days there. We have always called it our Irish Christmas in New York, and I thought writing a Christmas song would be a nice tribute to a lovely memory and the kind people who were willing to make us feel at home when we couldn’t be.”Set against imagery of snowy sidewalks, crowded bars, and the bittersweet feeling of distance from home, the song captures the warmth of unexpected holiday camaraderie. Joanne brings the story to life with lines like “There’s whiskey and laughter and hope and good cheer, so let’s raise the glass to another fine year,” and the wry observation that in a true Irish pub, “There’s Guinness and wine and maybe a fight.” The track blends charm, sentiment, and the memory of a serendipitous night that is impossible to plan and impossible to forget.“Irish Christmas In New York” continues a prolific run for Joanne, who recently released Black & Gold album that was widely acclaimed, with Classic Rock calling it “a 9/10,” Powerplay Magazine praising its “pop appeal and smoothness,” Guitarist Magazine noting that it “reinforces Joanne’s place in the firmament of today’s brightest stars,” and American Blues Scene describing it as “a deeply personal experience, showcasing the depth of Joanne’s artistry.” Order Black & Gold album now Black & Gold capped what has been one of Joanne’s busiest touring years to date, including U.S. spring dates, high‑profile summer festival appearances, and ongoing fall tours across both the U.S. and Europe. She’ll kick off 2026 with a major UK and European headline tour beginning January 25th in Edinburgh and continuing through February with stops in Blackpool, Southend, Antwerp, Munich, Paris, and more. Joanne will then return to the United States in Spring 2026 for a newly announced headline tour, bringing her powerhouse vocals, fiery guitar work, and fan‑favorite setlist to venues across the Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and Florida.Full dates are listed below, with more announcements expected as she continues her momentum into the next year. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.joanneshawtaylor.com/ 2026 UK/Europe TourJanuary 25 - Edinburgh, UK - The Queen’s HallJanuary 26 - Buxton, UK - Opera HouseJanuary 28 - Blackpool, UK - Opera HouseJanuary 29 - Sunderland, UK - The Fire StationJanuary 30 - Southend-On-Sea, UK - Palace TheatreFebruary 1 - Antwerp, BE - De RomaFebruary 3 - Munich, DE - Backstage WerkFebruary 5 - Hamburg, DE - FabrikFebruary 6 - Cologne, DE - Die KantineFebruary 8 - Stuttgart, DE - Im WizemannFebruary 9 - Zurich, CH - Kaufleuten FestsaalFebruary 10 - Milan, IT - Legend Club MilanoFebruary 12 - Paris, FR - Alhambra2026 Spring U.S. TourMarch 18 – Skokie, IL – North Shore Center for the Performing ArtsMarch 20 - Kent, OH - The Kent StageMarch 21 – Pittsford, NY – Beston HallMarch 22 – Homer, NY – Center for the Arts of HomerMarch 24 – Red Bank, NJ – The VogelMarch 25 – Sellersville, PA – Sellersville TheaterMarch 27 – State College, PA – The State TheatreMarch 28 – Annapolis, MD – Rams Head On StageMarch 29 - Oakmont, PA - The Oaks TheaterMarch 31 - Hobart, IN - The Hobart Art TheaterApril 2 – Franklin, TN – The Franklin TheatreApril 3 – Greenville, SC – Peace CenterApril 4 – Cornelius, NC – Cain Center for the ArtsApril 7 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza LiveApril 9 – West Palm Beach, FL – Kravis Center for the Performing ArtsApril 10 – Ponte Vedra, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert HallApril 10-12 - Miramar Beach, FL - Sound Wave Beach Weekend ++Sold OutBlack & Gold - Out Now via Journeyman Records1. Hold Of My Heart2. All The Things I Said3. Black & Gold4. Who’s Gonna Love Me Now?5. I Gotta Stop Letting You Let Me Down6. Summer Love7. Grayer Shade Of Blue8. Hell Of A Good Time9. Look What I’ve Become10. What Are You Gonna Do Now?11. Love Lives HereFor more information on Joanne Shaw Taylor, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]

