NVF Expands Holiday Support Efforts Led by Founder Shad Meshad and Advocate/Actor Michael 'Tiny' Alcorn

NVF urges public support as crisis calls spike during the holidays; CEO Shad Meshad and IT Director Michael “Tiny” Alcorn underscore urgent veteran needs.

LA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Veterans Foundation (NVF) announced today an expanded push to support veterans during the holiday season, a period the organization reports as one of the most challenging times of the year for crisis intervention. NVF CEO and Founder Shad Meshad and the organization’s Director of IT and Veteran Advocate/Actor Michael “Tiny” Alcorn are emphasizing the urgent need for public support as crisis calls increase significantly.

The NVF, established to meet the crisis and information needs of veterans and their families, operates the nation’s first toll-free, nationwide hotline for veterans: 1-888-777-4443. The organization provides immediate assistance for issues ranging from PTSD and isolation to homelessness, mental health emergencies, and suicide prevention.

Leadership Focus: Shad Meshad’s Continuing Legacy

As a US Army Capt. Medical Service Officer and pioneer in post-war trauma counseling, Shad Meshad has served the veteran community for more than 50+ years. He founded the NVF to provide immediate, accessible support for veterans in crisis, establishing a model that has since helped hundreds of thousands nationwide.

Meshad continues to lead NVF’s mission with a focus on direct service, crisis intervention, and advocacy during periods of heightened emotional stress, particularly the holiday season, when many veterans struggle with isolation, trauma triggers, and financial hardship.

Operational Backbone: Michael “Tiny” Alcorn’s Veteran Advocate Role

Serving as Director of IT when he is not acting in Hollywood, Michael “Tiny” Alcorn manages the technology and infrastructure that ensure NVF’s hotline operates reliably 24/7/365. His leadership directly supports the organization’s ability to connect veterans with urgent crisis help at any moment.

Alcorn, a veteran himself, plays a central role in maintaining the systems that support NVF’s counselors, resource database, and emergency response tools. His work ensures that veterans seeking help can reach NVF without delay, particularly during high-volume periods.

"My goal is to make sure every veteran who reaches out gets connected immediately to someone who can help," Alcorn said. "This time of year is especially critical, and our systems must be ready to respond around the clock."

Holiday Season Challenges: Increased Need for Intervention

The NVF reports that crisis calls rise significantly during the holiday season due to:

-Emotional and social isolation

-Financial strain

-Worsening PTSD symptoms

-Increased triggers related to military trauma

-Higher incidence of depression during the winter months

This seasonal surge places additional pressure on service systems, frontline counselors, and technical support infrastructure.

"The holidays can be joyful for some, but they can be devastating for many of our veterans," Meshad explained. "We always see a spike in need, and our services must remain strong, responsive, and accessible."

Call for Public Support

As a nonprofit organization, NVF relies heavily on public donations to maintain its hotline, expand operational capacity, and provide direct support to veterans in crisis. Contributions help sustain:

-24/7 crisis hotline operations

-PTSD counseling and emotional support

-Housing and resource referrals

-Emergency assistance programs

-Technology upgrades are essential for continuous operations



About the National Veterans Foundation

The National Veterans Foundation (NVF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing crisis intervention, information, and referral services to veterans and their families. Founded by Vietnam veteran and trauma-counseling pioneer Shad Meshad, the NVF operates the nation’s longest-running, toll-free crisis hotline for veterans.

More information is available at: www.nvf.org.

