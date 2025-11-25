MicroVision joins EVONOMY’s Ecosystem, expanding solution options for advanced perception in mobility

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EVONOMY Group — a leader in Technical and Commercial services for Electrification, Autonomous Technologies, Connectivity, and Software and MicroVision , Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) — a technology pioneer delivering advanced perception solutions in autonomy and mobility, announced that MicroVision's portfolio of solid state LiDARs are now featured within Evonomy's Ecosystem.Expanding LiDAR options for mobility applicationsMicroVision's portfolio features solid-state sensors including both MEMS & flash-based options offering compact yet durable packaging, wide fields of view, low power consumption, and small object detection. With these features, MicroVision can provide configuration flexibility for efficient and elegant integration into mobility designs at a highly competitive price point for OEMs.“We’re thrilled to collaborate with EVONOMY Group as we heighten our engagement with OEMs, offering them an innovative architecture to meet their demanding cost, performance, and power requirements,” said Glen DeVos, MicroVision’s Chief Executive Officer. “As OEMs and Tier-1s look to EVONOMY’s expertise to accelerate engineering cycles, we are confident that joining their Ecosystem will advance our progress with OEMs in the automotive, industrial, and defense industries while providing us the insights to continue improving cost-competitive & scalable product lines.”"MicroVision's comprehensive portfolio is a great fit for many of the OEM applications we're supporting including automotive, off-highway, warehouse logistics, robotics, and defense customers," said Anthony R. Giesey, SVP and Head of Brands at EVONOMY Group. "We are excited to work with their solutions and continue innovating advancements in autonomous mobility."ABOUT EVONOMY GROUPEVONOMY Group provides Technical & Commercial services with industry-leading expertise in Electrification, Autonomous Technologies, Connectivity, and Software. The Evonomy Brand delivers technical consulting services focused on reducing the time & cost which clients spend obtaining data & identifying solutions that meet their needs. Signature services include E/E Architecture Strategy (EAS), Functional & Performance Specification (FPS), and Component Selection Recommendation (CSR). The REPfirm Brand provides suppliers with Sales & Business Development representation services featuring a team of technical sales experts with highly-cultivated customer relationships for promoting sustainable growth.ABOUT MicroVisionMicroVision is at the forefront of driving the global adoption of innovative perception solutions, with the goal of making mobility and autonomy safer. MicroVision’s engineering excellence, based in Redmond, Washington and Hamburg, Germany, enables the company to develop and supply integrated lidar hardware and perception software solutions. Its proprietary technologies enhance safety and automation across various industrial applications, including robotics, automated warehouses, and agriculture, and are instrumental in the development of autonomous systems. MicroVision’s core technology, initially developed for the automotive industry, continues to accelerate advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving. Building on its history of providing technology to the military segment, MicroVision’s target offerings include semi- and fully autonomous airborne and terrestrial sensor systems. With its solid-state LiDAR technologies, encompassing MEMS-based long-range LiDAR and flash-based short-range LiDAR, integrated with its onboard perception software, MicroVision possesses the expertise to deliver safe mobility at the speed of life.For more information, please visit www.microvision.com

