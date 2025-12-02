IPD Showcases Heavy-Duty Engine Innovation for Construction at ConExpo 2026

IPD will exhibit at ConExpo 2026 in Las Vegas, sharing new engine innovations and industry insights at Booth S83757 in the South Hall.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IPD (Industrial Parts Depot, LLC), a global leader in aftermarket heavy-duty engine components, is proud to announce its participation in ConExpo 2026, the largest construction trade show in North America. The event will take place from March 3–7, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada, where IPD will exhibit in the South Hall at Booth S83757.

For more than 70 years, IPD has been a trusted name in the heavy-duty engine industry, providing reliable, precision-engineered parts for Caterpillar®, Cummins®, Detroit Diesel® engines, and more. At ConExpo 2026, attendees will have the opportunity to meet IPD’s leadership team, including President Michael Badar and Director of Business Development, Americas, Bill Mirth, along with IPD’s technical experts. The team will be on-site to share insights, discuss industry trends, and highlight the company’s latest engineering innovations that continue to drive performance and reliability in the heavy-duty engine market.

“ConExpo is an exciting opportunity for us to meet face-to-face with the people who rely on IPD every day,” said Michael Badar, President of IPD. “We’re bringing more than just products, we’re bringing seven decades of engineering expertise and a deep understanding of what it takes to keep heavy-duty equipment running strong.”

“Our customers know IPD for the quality and value we deliver,” added Bill Mirth, Director of Business Development, Americas. “We look forward to connecting with our customers at ConExpo 2026 to showcase how IPD continues to set the standard for performance and reliability.”

Attendees are invited to visit IPD at Booth S83757 in the South Hall to meet the team and explore new product innovations. For more information, please contact Joni Kneller, Senior Marketing Manager, at (310) 602-5308 or via email at jkneller@ipdparts.com.

About IPD

Established in 1955, IPD (Industrial Parts Depot, LLC) is a trusted manufacturer of industrial parts and serves a diverse range of industries, including on-highway, construction, oil and gas, power generation, marine, and more. IPD provides the heavy-duty engine market with quality and innovative parts to extend the equipment's life and performance, while providing value and improving the bottom line. IPD customers can rely on exceptional customer service and superior support anywhere in the world. IPD's product line includes diesel and natural gas replacement engine parts for Caterpillar®, Cummins®, Detroit Diesel®, and Waukesha® engine applications. For more information, visit IPDParts.com.

