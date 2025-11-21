Your Health. Your Language. Your XRPH AI.

XRPH AI Expands Global Footprint as New Vitals Dashboard Strengthens Africa’s First HIPAA-Grade AI Health Platform

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- XRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc. today reaffirmed the global momentum of XRPH AI, Africa’s first HIPAA-grade AI health application, following the launch of its new Vitals Dashboard on November 12.Now used across four continents—Africa, North America, Europe, and Asia—the XRPH AI App continues to evolve into a global health companion, delivering secure, multilingual, AI-powered support for individuals and families in both developed and pharmerging markets.The Vitals Dashboard, the most recent enhancement, provides AI-generated weekly wellness reports to help users track blood pressure, heart rate, temperature, and patterns that may indicate early changes in health.XRPH AI also supports XRP Healthcare’s wider strategy in East Africa, including its recent acquisition of Pharma Ville, a wholesale and retail pharmacy chain with seven branches across Uganda.The app is free to download here on Google Play and the App Store.The new Vitals Dashboard adds to XRPH AI’s already robust feature set, introduced weeks and months earlier:* Multilingual interface covering major world languages and African dialects* Verified doctor search & locator* AI-powered image analysis for visible symptoms* Holistic + modern medical AI chat guidance* HIPAA-grade encryption and on-device privacy* Free U.S. Prescription Savings Card integrationThese earlier features have been widely adopted across Africa and by global users, with strong traction in the United States due to the prescription savings offering. The XRPH Prescription Savings Card —available free inside the XRPH AI App—is now widely used nationwide across the United States, offering discounts of up to 80% on many medications.It is accepted at over 68,000 U.S. pharmacies, including major national chains such as Walmart, CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens, Rite Aid, Kroger Pharmacy, Publix, Albertsons, Costco Pharmacy, and Safeway.No insurance is required, and the benefit applies whether users are insured or uninsured.This feature has become a major driver of U.S. adoption for XRPH AI.Africa’s healthcare spending is projected to exceed USD 259 billion by 2030, and Uganda’s population of 45 million is increasingly adopting digital tools to navigate health challenges.XRPH AI enables users to:* Check symptoms safely using AI image analysis* Communicate with the app in their preferred dialect* Locate trusted clinics and pharmacies* Track crucial health indicators over time* Access life-changing U.S. medication savings for diaspora families* Make informed decisions earlier and more confidentlyThe integration of Pharma Ville strengthens XRP Healthcare’s physical presence, ensuring XRPH AI can seamlessly guide users toward verified on-ground facilities.Laban Roomes, Chief Operating Officer of XRP Healthcare, said:“Since releasing the Vitals Dashboard on November 12, the worldwide response has been incredible. Users across Africa, the U.S., Europe, and Asia are tracking their vitals, detecting changes early, and combining this with AI guidance and U.S. prescription savings. XRPH AI is rapidly becoming a global health essential.”Kain Roomes, Chief Executive Officer of XRP Healthcare, added:“The adoption across four continents shows that XRPH AI solves real problems for real people. In Uganda, users are blending AI guidance with verified provider access. In America, families are saving up to 80% on prescriptions. This is the level of global impact we envisioned.”Whitney Lynn, Chairman (with over $10B in M&A experience), noted:“With vitals-tracking now added to XRPH AI’s capabilities, users gain continuous insight into their health. When you pair this with our expanding pharmacy network in East Africa, we’re building a scalable healthcare infrastructure that can transform pharmerging markets.”Dr. Peter Kyobe Waiswa — Advisor to XRP Healthcare, UNICEF, WHO and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, stated:“XRPH AI brings meaningful healthcare intelligence directly into homes. By enabling early detection, better understanding of symptoms, and access to trusted facilities, it empowers communities and strengthens healthcare systems across East Africa.”XRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc. continues advancing toward its proposed listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), working alongside ARC Group to structure the company for growth, further acquisitions, and international expansion.Forward-Looking StatementThis release contains forward-looking statements related to strategic initiatives, expansion plans, proposed listings, and anticipated adoption trends. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. XRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc. assumes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.About XRPH AIXRPH AI is the world’s first HIPAA-grade AI health platform available in Africa, offering multilingual chat, image analysis, verified provider search, vital tracking, and U.S. prescription savings. The app is free to download on Google Play and the Apple App Store, and is owned by XRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc., headquartered in Dubai.About XRP HealthcareXRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc. is reshaping healthcare across Africa and global pharmerging markets through AI technology, pharmacy acquisitions, and an interconnected digital-to-physical healthcare ecosystem. The company is progressing toward a proposed TSXV listing and expanding its operations across East Africa.

XRPH Wallet: Real-time payments for pharmacies and clinics using XRP, XRPH & RLUSD

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.