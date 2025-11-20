How iNGENū CRO Compresses Timelines and Clinical Trial Costs by Up to 80% Without Cutting Quality

When you align trial sites with jurisdictions that reward innovation, you are not just saving money, you are creating more runway for the science itself” — Dr. Agarwal

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- iNGENū CRO has unveiled a global clinical trial model it says can deliver the same regulatory rigor and scientific quality while reducing sponsor costs by as much as 90 percent.The announcement comes as pharmaceutical and biotech companies face pressure to bring therapies to market faster without compromising safety or compliance. The global clinical trial sector, valued at more than $50 billion a year, has been dominated by high-cost U.S. and European markets. iNGENū CRO’s approach aims to shift that balance.Global Sites, Same Global StandardsThe company’s model focuses on running trials in cost-efficient locations that comply with International Council for Harmonisation – Good Clinical Practice (ICH-GCP) guidelines. Data from these sites is commonly accepted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency.“It’s not about lowering the bar; it’s about looking in the right places,” said Dr. Sud Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer of iNGENū CRO. “If a trial in Sydney, Australia or Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia produces data the FDA will accept, why pay 10 times more to run it in San Diego?”These locations offer experienced investigators, established ethics review processes and growing clinical infrastructure without the overhead costs associated with traditional hubs.Leveraging Government IncentivesiNGENū CRO also targets jurisdictions that offer substantial research and development incentives. In Australia, for example, eligible biotech sponsors can receive tax rebates of up to 43.5 percent. In Singapore and the UK, R&D grants can significantly offset trial setup costs.“When you align trial sites with jurisdictions that reward innovation, you are not just saving money, you are creating more runway for the science itself,” Dr. Agarwal said. “It benefits the sponsor, the research ecosystem and ultimately patients waiting for new treatments.”Streamlining Through Design and TechnologyThe company uses decentralized clinical trial models to reduce the need for multiple physical sites, allowing patients to participate remotely. Risk-based monitoring focuses oversight where it is most needed, reducing unnecessary site visits and duplicate checks.An integrated digital platform supports real-time data capture, compliance tracking and protocol management. “These tools are not about buzzwords, they are about removing inefficiencies that have slowed the industry for decades,” Dr. Agarwal said.Beyond Cost SavingsiNGENū CRO says its approach is designed to help life sciences companies deliver treatments faster and more affordably, without compromising quality.“Our mission is straightforward,” Dr. Agarwal said. “Deliver the scientific rigor, data integrity and compliance sponsors expect at a fraction of the traditional cost. Smarter execution is the future of clinical research.”About iNGENū CROiNGENū CRO is a next-generation contract research organization helping life sciences companies run global clinical trials faster, more efficiently and at lower cost. The company specializes in trial strategies that meet the highest international regulatory standards.

