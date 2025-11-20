This recall involves removing certain devices from where they are used or sold. The FDA has identified this recall as the most serious type. This device may cause serious injury or death if you continue to use it.

Affected Product

LRO - Sterile Medline Convenience Kits:

MAJOR PACK L-F, Model Number: DYNJ0382730O

LB BASIC CUSTOM PACK, Model Number: DYNJ61038B

OJH – Sterile Medline Convenience Kits:

EXTREMITY PACK, Model Number: DYNJ45701B

What to Do

Do not use affected kits.

Respond to the firm with all requested information.

On August 8, 2025, Medline Industries reached out to the five affected customers asking for confirmation on the number of affected units and to hold those kits.

On August 22, 2025, Medline Industries, LP sent all five affected customers an Urgent Medical Device Recall notice providing formal documentation of the recall.

Medline will provide disposition as soon as possible.

Reason for Recall

Medline Industries, LP is recalling certain sterile Medline Convenience Kits due to mislabeling as sterile without completing the sterilization process. These convenience kits were manufactured at a Medline site and shipped directly to distribution centers instead of to the sterilization site first. These kits, meant to be sterile, were shipped non-sterilized to distribution centers, where the affected lots were released to a small number of customers.

The use of affected product may cause serious adverse health consequences, including bloodstream infection, fevers, sepsis and death.

There have been no reported injuries or deaths related to this issue.

Device Use

DYNJ0382730O (Major Pack L-F): This pack is a convenience custom pack that supports general surgery procedures in adult patients. Procedures may include abdominal procedures such as bowel resections and appendectomies.

DYNJ45701B (Extremity Pack): This pack is a convenience custom pack that supports orthopedic surgery procedures in adult patients. Procedures may include knee replacement, ankle ORIF and foot surgeries.

DYNJ61038B (LB Basic Custom Pack): This pack is a convenience custom pack that would support general surgery procedures in pediatric patients, such as hernia repairs.

The contents of all three of these packs include products that establish the sterile field, which supports patient safety and infection prevention.

Contact Information

Customers in the U.S. with questions about this recall should contact Medline Industries at 1-866-359-1704.

