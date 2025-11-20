Produce Now Featured On News On 6, Showcasing Tulsa-Grown, Pesticide-Free Fruit, Leafy Greens, and Vegetables

Produce Now offers reliable supply, transparent sourcing, and a strong “grown in Tulsa” story that resonates with consumers

Produce Now is a local family-run business, focused on bringing cleaner, safer, healthier food to families, restaurants, and retailers.” — Shane Illingworth

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Produce Now , a Tulsa-based innovator in modular hydroponic farming, is proud to announce its recent feature on local television station News On 6 (KOTV) in Tulsa. The segment, part of the show “The Porch,” highlights how Produce Now is transforming access to fresh, pesticide-free produce for families, restaurants, and communities across Oklahoma.Watch the full News On 6 segment here: https://www.newson6.com/porch/tulsa-startup-aims-to-redefine-fresh-food-with-indoor-farming News On 6 Segment Highlights:In the News On 6 feature, viewers get an inside look at Produce Now’s advanced GrowPod systems—climate-controlled, hydroponic farms built inside modular containers that allow greens to be grown year-round, right here in Tulsa, without ever leaving the city.Key highlights from the segment include:• Innovative GrowPods allow leafy greens and other produce to be grown in a controlled, restaurant-quality environment, significantly reducing exposure to pesticides, pathogens, and outside contaminants.• By keeping production local, Produce Now shortens the supply chain, cuts transportation time and costs, and delivers maximum freshness and flavor to customers.• The segment underscores how this model can help address food insecurity and support a more resilient, community-based food system in Oklahoma.Why This Matters for Tulsa and OklahomaAcross Oklahoma, many communities still struggle to access consistent, high-quality fresh produce. Produce Now’s model offers a practical, scalable solution: grow where people live, and deliver directly to the neighborhoods, markets, and restaurants that need it most.For local restaurants and grocery partners, Produce Now offers reliable supply, transparent sourcing, and a strong “Grown in Tulsa” story that resonates with consumers. For families, it means access to leafy greens and other produce that are fresher, cleaner, and grown without the heavy chemical inputs of traditional large-scale farming.What’s Next for Produce Now"Produce Now is a local family-run business, focused on bringing cleaner, safer, healthier food to families, restaurants, and retailers," said Shane Illingworth, President of Produce Now.The company is expanding its reach throughout the Tulsa area and beyond. The company is actively seeking partnerships with local grocery stores, restaurants, schools, food programs, and community organizations that want to bring higher-quality, locally grown produce to the people they serve.Produce Now is also developing its Produce Now Express Market concept and a line of fresh salads and green drinks, designed to make healthy eating more convenient and accessible for everyday consumers.About Produce NowProduce Now is a Tulsa-based agricultural innovation company specializing in modular hydroponic Grow Pod solutions for the local, pesticide-free production of leafy greens and other fresh produce. By combining advanced indoor farming technology with a community-focused mission, Produce Now helps cities and towns build more secure, sustainable, and transparent food systems.Media Contact:Shane IllingworthProduce NowEmail: Shane@producenow.FarmWebsite: https://producenow.farm

