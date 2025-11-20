International students linked with potential jobs, internships

A job fair on 5 November at Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) connected international students in Suzhou with internship prospects and more than 800 job opportunities in China and abroad.

The 2025 Suzhou Dushu Lake Science and Education Innovation District Global Talent Job Fair drew nearly 60 employers from across China, including Beijing, Hebei, Inner Mongolia, Shandong, Jiangsu, Anhui, Zhejiang, Shanghai, Guangdong, and Hong Kong, and from countries including Thailand and Indonesia. Nearly 30% of the participating companies were based in Suzhou. The job fair featured diverse industries, including intelligent manufacturing, new energy, biomedicine, transportation, and cultural tourism.

Students from nearly 90 countries and regions around the world attended the job fair

About 600 international students attended from XJTLU, Soochow University’s Dushu Lake campus, the Suzhou campuses of Renmin University of China and SKEMA Business School, and the Suzhou Institute for Advanced Research of the University of Science and Technology of China.

Professor Qiuling Chao, Vice President for Student Affairs and Information at XJTLU, said that under globalisation, the inflow of international talent plays a crucial role in China’s development and economic progress. Currently, over one million international professionals work in varied sectors in China, she said. China continues to introduce policies and systems that help international talent settle and thrive, she added.

Professor Qiuling Chao, Vice President for Student Affairs and Information

Professor Chao said that XJTLU takes great pride in the outstanding performance of its more than 1,600 international students. The University works to strengthen collaboration between universities, governments, and industry partners to help international students “comprehend China and connect with the world”, she said.

Students talk with company representatives

Students, industry connect

Students who attended the job fair said it helped them better see what’s available for the future.

“This event offered me opportunities to learn about different career paths and connect with professionals,” said Kira Vladykina, a Russian student in BA Digital and Intelligent Marketing at XJTLU’s International Business School Suzhou. “I now feel clearer about my next steps after graduation.”

Roundtable discussion

Corporate representatives said the students at the job fair would be good candidates for working at their companies.

“XJTLU has a large, diverse group of international students with global outlooks, strong language skills, and solid professional expertise, which aligns perfectly with our strategic demand for global talent,” said an HR representative from Gotion High-tech, a global provider of power batteries and energy storage systems.

“We are actively seeking international talent from countries including Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Germany, France, Spain, the United States, and Argentina,” the representative said.

Students get answers at the job fair

New openings

At the event, Markus Davis, International Student Support Officer at XJTLU Global, hosted a roundtable forum including Professor Ewout van der Schaft, Associate Dean for Internationalisation at XJTLU’s International Business School Suzhou (IBSS); XJTLU alumnus Weng Lim (William) Tay; and corporate representatives Sicily Hou from EPG System Integration (Shanghai); and Dr Shanker Dutt Bhatt from Maximum Value Education. They discussed the new opportunities available for international students as Chinese firms expand globally.

The job fair also featured a CV-reviewing station, a desk to ask questions about government policies, and a booth from the Suzhou Industrial Park International Integration Service Centre that offered consultations on internships, job searches, visas, and more.

At the ceremony recognising companies as teaching and practice bases

Companies recognised

During the fair, Professor Chao presented plaques to seven leading enterprises named as Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University Teaching and Practice Bases. XJTLU’s international students will have more opportunities for hands-on work experience and career development via these companies, Professor Chao said.

The job fair, themed “Gathering Talent, Connecting the World”, promoted the integration of education, talent, industry, and innovation within the Suzhou Dushu Lake Science and Education Innovation District, organisers said.

The Suzhou Dushu Lake Higher Education Development Alliance hosted the fair; the XJTLU Career Centre and XJTLU Global co-organised it. The Suzhou Dushu Lake Science and Education Innovation District Management Committee and the Foreign Affairs Office of the Suzhou Industrial Park district guided the event with support from the University’s Alumni Affairs Office and Student Career Development Association.

Discussions at the ancillary university-industry cooperation meeting

Dialogue with industry

Also on 5 November, XJTLU’s Career Centre, Student Development Advice Centre, IBSS, and Global Cultures and Languages Hub met with representatives from eight companies to discuss topics including industry trends, talent recruitment standards, and alumni development.

By the XJTLU Career Centre

Translated by Xueqi Wang

Edited by Tamara Kaup

Photos courtesy of the XJTLU Career Centre