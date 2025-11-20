Nassau County 2026 Property Tax Grievance Guide

O'Connor presents and discusses a 2026 property tax grievance guide for Nassau County, New York.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Think Nassau County property taxes are set in stone? Every homeowner has the right to challenge their property assessment and potentially save hundreds or even thousands each year. While property owners check their assessment notice, they may be surprised to see that the number seems higher than expected, and they may wonder if taxes are going to climb again. With the 2026 filing period opening January 2 in Nassau County, New York, now’s the time to act before March 2 to file a grievance and correct any discrepancies before taxes are finalized. O’Connor has compiled a helpful guide to help owners review their assessment, understand their options, and make sure they’re not paying more than their fair share.Understanding the Property AssessmentThe county assesses property every year. Reviewing and understanding the assessment notice early can make all the difference in the tax bill before the March 2 grievance filing deadline. The assessed value is Nassau County’s estimate of a property’s market value – what the county believes a home would sell for on the open market – which is a percentage that is used to calculate property taxes. The market value is multiplied by the level of assessment to produce the assessed value. Then the assessed value is multiplied by the local tax rates, which are set by the county, school district, and other taxing authorities, to determine the property tax owners owe. Essentially, the assessed value is the foundation of the property tax bill. So, if the assessed value increases, even if tax rates stay the same, the property tax bill will likely increase.The county’s estimate of the market value may not reflect true home sale prices. Common reasons assessments are too high could be due to outdated data, neighborhood variations, or overgeneralized modeling. If the assessment is higher than the home’s true market value, owners may be overpaying in taxes, and that’s where filing a grievance by the March 2 deadline can help correct the overassessment and lower your bill.Step-By-Step ExampleIn Nassau County, property taxes are calculated using the Residential Assessment Ratio (RAR), which is determined by the local municipalities within Nassau County. Now let’s look at a step-by-step example:Let’s say a home’s market value is estimated by the county at $800,000 and the RAR of the property is 0.10% (0.001 as a decimal) to calculate assessed value.Step 1: Calculate Assessed Value$800,000 x 0.001 = $800Assessed value is $800.Step 2: Apply Local Tax RatesTotal local tax rate might total 1,200 per assessed dollar.$800 x 1,200 = $960,000Since tax rates are expressed per $100 of assessed value in Nassau County, that results in:($800/100) x 1,200 = $9,600Estimated annual property tax: $9,600How the Grievance Process Affects the Tax BillIt is important to note that filing a grievance (also known as an appeal) does not delay property tax payments, but if the grievance is approved, the lower assessment will reduce future tax bills. If owners have already started paying, in some cases, overpayments may be refunded or credited toward future taxes.Since assessments form the basis for property taxes, even a modest reduction in assessed value can save hundreds or thousands annually over multiple years. Vice versa, even a slight increase in the assessed value can lead to savings in higher taxes each year. The only time a higher assessment might not increase the tax bills is if the assessment rose less than the average increase across the county, but in Nassau that is uncommon for many residential properties.That’s why reviewing and appealing the assessment is so important when Nassau County releases the 2026 values on January 2. Reducing the assessment through a successful grievance doesn’t just save the owner once but can deliver savings year after year, one of the smartest financial moves they can make.How to File a GrievanceThe following are four key steps to follow when filing a grievance:Step 1 Check assessment notice: Make sure to visit the Nassau County Department of Assessment site to access the 2026 tentative assessment once it’s published January 2.Step 2 Compare market value: Confirm whether the assessed market value aligns with recent sale prices by comparing similar homes in the neighborhood.Step 3 File a grievance: File a grievance through the Assessment Review Commission (ARC) online between January 2 and March 1, 2026. No attorney or representative is required, but accuracy and evidence are key for this step.Step 4 ARC’s determination: Track the case and wait for the ARC’s determination. The county reviews all filings and often issues decisions later in the year. If the owner is successful, the assessment and hopefully the future tax bill will be reduced.About O'Connor:O’Connor is one of the largest property tax consulting firms, representing 185,000 clients in 49 states and Canada, handling about 295,000 protests in 2024, with residential property tax reduction services in New York, Texas, Illinois, and Georgia. O’Connor’s possesses the resources and market expertise in the areas of property tax, cost segregation, commercial and residential real estate appraisals. The firm was founded in 1974 and employs a team of 1,000 worldwide. O’Connor’s core focus is enriching the lives of property owners through cost effective tax reduction.Property owners interested in assistance appealing their assessment can enroll in O’Connor’s Property Tax Protection Program ™. There is no upfront fee, or any fee unless we reduce your property taxes, and easy online enrollment only takes 2 to 3 minutes.

