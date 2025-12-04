Tao Climate Announces New Tagline on International Civil Aviation Day - Love Cleaner Skies

Tao Climate - Love cleaner skies Tao Climate Founders, L to R: Felix Roick, COO; Gary Byrnes, CEO. Tao Climate - Love cleaner skies

Tao Climate launches new tagline: Love cleaner skies

DUBLIN, IRELAND, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tao Climate, the European ClimateTech company helping aviation cut CO2 costs and accelerate decarbonisation, today unveiled its new tagline for 2026 and beyond. 'Love cleaner skies' captures the company’s mission to help airlines, airports, and travellers make cleaner flight a reality.

Tao Climate provides certified hemp biochar carbon removals that comply with EU carbon removal methodology. From 2026, this class of durable carbon removal will be accepted into the EU ETS. For aviation operators facing rising ETS prices, Tao Climate provides a path to lower compliance costs, backed by science-based MRV and satellite verification.

Tao Climate’s AI Space MRV platform enables full transparency from hemp field to carbon credit, giving airlines and airports trusted emissions reductions and new ancillary revenue opportunities. As a European Commission InvestEU-approved investment opportunity, Tao Climate meets the EU’s recently stated requirements for passenger climate offerings to be credible, transparent, and verifiable.

Speaking on the eve of International Civil Aviation Day (Sunday, 7 December 2025), Tao Climate founder Gary J Byrnes says:

‘The new tagline reflects a simple truth. Cleaner skies benefit everyone, and we finally have the tools to make them happen. Tao Climate is building technology that helps aviation reduce CO2 and unlocks new value for operators and their customers. Love cleaner skies is both a message of hope and a call to action. Now anybody can easily measure and remove their air travel carbon footprint at app.taoclimate.com.’

Tao Climate’s COO, Felix Roick says:

‘The future of aviation will not be defined by limits, but by intelligence. When we combine AI, nature and transparency, cleaner skies stop being an ambition and become an achievable milestone. Every flight can help heal the planet. That is the future we are building.’

Tao Climate is currently inviting airlines, airports, and aviation suppliers to join its 2026 programmes. By integrating hemp-based carbon removals into ETS strategies and customer offerings, the sector can deliver measurable climate impact while improving margins in a challenging economic environment.

Editor’s Note

7 December 2024 marks the 80th anniversary of the signing of the Convention on International Civil Aviation in Chicago, United States. For eight decades, this defining international agreement has served as the foundation for the development of the global civil aviation system to the benefit of all nations. UN ICAO: https://www.un.org/en/observances/civil-aviation-day

About Tao Climate

Tao Climate provides applied climate solutions globally. The company operates through three segments: SaaS, Carbon Compliance and Carbon Revenues.

The SaaS segment develops and distributes MRV (measurement, reporting, verification) software products with integrated AI, satellite observation and blockchain verification. These products enable precise carbon footprint measurement and reduction for infrastructure projects, as well as the creation and sale of verified carbon credits for nature based carbon removal. The segment also includes software for corporate travel departments that enables accurate reporting of air travel emissions and seamless procurement of verified carbon removal.

The Carbon Compliance segment delivers large scale, compliant carbon removals to companies covered by the EU ETS (Emissions Trading Scheme). By supplying certified hemp biochar removals at a cost below ETS market pricing and maintaining transparent blockchain based audit trails, this segment helps operators in aviation, maritime transport and data centre infrastructure reduce their compliance exposure.

The Carbon Revenues segment operates revenue share models with channel partners including airlines, airports and online travel agents. Through Tao Climate’s APIs, end users can instantly measure the carbon footprint of their activities and remove it through verified, durable carbon removal recorded on blockchain for transparency and trust.

Tao Climate was established in 2022 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

