Esports Market Size to Reach USD 9.2 Billion by 2033, Says Allied Market Research

Growing sponsorship and investment strategies are expected to provide numerous opportunities for the growth of the global esports market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The esports market is growing due to several key factors, such as increase in popularity of online video games, rise in mobile gaming penetration, and technological advancements. However, data privacy and security concerns and regulatory and legal challenges are expected to hamper the global market growth.According to the report, the "esports market" was valued at $1.3 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $9.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 21.2% from 2024 to 2033.Segment OverviewBy streaming type, the on-demand segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing for less than two-fifths of the market revenue. This can be attributed to rise in popularity of streaming platforms that allow users to watch esports content at their convenience, enabling greater flexibility and access to a broader audience.Request Free Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14210 By streaming type, the smart phone segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, owing to widespread use of smartphones, coupled with increasing internet penetration and mobile gaming. Their accessibility, portability, and advancements in mobile gaming technology have contributed to this growth, making esports more accessible to a broader audience.By application, the platform segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing for less than two-fifths of the market revenue. This segment includes various online platforms that enable gamers, audiences, and organizers to engage with esports events. These platforms facilitate live streaming, player communication, tournament hosting, and audience interaction, making them integral to the growing popularity and commercialization of esports.By revenue stream, the sponsorship segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, as sponsorships have become a critical revenue driver, with major brands investing thoroughly in esports events, teams, and tournaments to reach a growing and engaged audience.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14210 By region, the North America segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, driven by the region's well-established gaming infrastructure, widespread adoption of digital technologies, and a large base of esports enthusiasts. The region has seen significant investments from media companies, gaming firms, and brands looking to capitalize on the rapidly growing esports ecosystem.Key Market Players:Kabam Inc., Modern Times Group, Activision Blizzard, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Electronic Arts, CJ Corporation, Gfinity, Gameloft SE, FACEIT Ltd., Nintendo Co. Ltd., FACEITBuy this Complete Report (300 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:About us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

