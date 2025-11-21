The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Cancer Immunotherapy Market to Reach USD $189.5 Billion by 2029 at 11.2% CAGR

Expected to grow to $189.5 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%

How Big Is The Cancer Immunotherapy Market In 2025?

The market size of cancer immunotherapy has witnessed a fast-paced expansion in recent times. The projected increase is from $110.91 billion in 2024, sprouting to $124.09 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The amplification during the historical period is due to a number of reasons. The mounting occurrence of cancer, the rising preference for immunotherapy over conventional treatments, escalating research and development initiatives for disease-specific treatments, the enhanced effectiveness and precision of novel therapies, along with growing awareness of the constraints of traditional cancer therapies, all contribute to this growth.

The market size for cancer immunotherapy is projected to experience a significant surge in the coming years. By 2029, it's predicted to reach $189.5 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The growth predicted for the forecasted period is due to factors such as the increasing approval of innovative cancer immunotherapies, the rising demand for personalized medicine, heightening detection rates of cancer, escalated investment in clinical trials to launch newer treatments, and a growing awareness regarding cancer immunotherapy. Key trends for the projected period encompass the rise of adoptive cell therapies like car-t cells, continued exploration of oncolytic viruses for cancer immunotherapy, the creation of personalized cancer vaccines, the utilization of artificial intelligence in immunotherapy research, and heightened focus on real-world evidence and patient outcomes for treatment decisions.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Cancer Immunotherapy Market?

The surge in cancer occurrences is predicted to drive the cancer immunotherapy market. Factors leading to a rise in worldwide cancer instances include tobacco and alcohol consumption, obesity, idle living practices, and environmental causes. This surge in cancer instances is anticipated to provoke a higher necessity for cancer immunotherapies, as patients are progressively investing in medical treatment with better healing outcomes and less pain. For example, the European Union Science Hub, the Joint Research Centre of the Belgium-based European Commission, reported in October 2023 that new cancer instances had grown by 2.3% in the two previous years, hitting 2.74 million in 2022. Similarly, cancer mortality rates also surged by 2.4% over the prior two years. As a consequence, the rise in cancer occurrences is expected to stimulate the demand for cancer immunotherapy during the forecast period.

Who Are The Key Players In The Cancer Immunotherapy Industry?

Major players in the Cancer Immunotherapy include:

• Amgen Inc.

• AstraZeneca PLC

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Bayer AG

• Eli Lilly and Company

• 3D Signatures Inc.

• Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp.

• Argos Therapeutics Inc.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Cell Medica Limited

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Cancer Immunotherapy Market In The Globe?

The rise in the use of advanced technologies in cancer immunotherapy is an emerging trend in the cancer immunotherapy market. New technologies and diverse therapies are being developed to aid the immune system in identifying and targeting tumors, employing a variety of methods such as immuno-oncology, cryoablation, bone marrow transplant, and radiation therapy. These advancements have the potential to revolutionize cancer treatment and cure. For example, AstraZeneca plc, a pharmaceutical and biotechnology firm based in the UK, announced in October 2022 that its Capivasertib, when used in combination with Faslodex, had received approval. This immunotherapeutic cancer drug is engineered for breast cancer treatment and is effective in recurring or progressing cases post-endocrine therapy in locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer with low or negative human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

What Segments Are Covered In The Cancer Immunotherapy Market Report?

The cancer immunotherapy market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Monoclonal Antibodies, Checkpoint Inhibitors, Immunomodulators, Vaccines, Cell Therapy

2) By Application: Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Melanoma, Prostate Cancer, Multiple Myeloma

3) By End User: Hospitals, Cancer Research Centers, Clinics

Subsegments:

1) By Monoclonal Antibodies: Chimeric Monoclonal Antibodies, Humanized Monoclonal Antibodies, Fully Human Monoclonal Antibodies

2) By Checkpoint Inhibitors: PD-1 Inhibitors, PD-L1 Inhibitors, CTLA-4 Inhibitors

3) By Immunomodulators: Cytokines, Oncolytic Viruses, Toll-Like Receptor (TLR) Agonists

4) By Vaccines: Preventive Cancer Vaccines, Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines

5) By Cell Therapy: CAR T-Cell Therapy, TCR Therapy, Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapy

View the full cancer immunotherapy market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cancer-immunotherapy-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Cancer Immunotherapy Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the cancer immunotherapy market and is projected to be its quickest expanding region during the forecast timeframe. The market report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

