Plymouth Economic Development Foundation Launches Downtown Façade Improvement Program

New grant initiative is designed to enhance visual appeal, historic character and economic vitality of Plymouth’s central business district.

PLYMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Plymouth Economic Development Foundation (Plymouth Foundation) today announced the launch of the Plymouth Downtown Façade Improvement Program, a major new initiative designed to enhance the visual appeal, historic character, and economic vitality of Plymouth’s central business district. The program will officially open for applications on December 1, 2025, with rolling awards until funds are exhausted.

Backed by a $500,000 Year 1 investment, the program provides matching grants up to $50,000 for exterior improvements to commercial buildings along the Court/Main Street and waterfront corridors. Eligible applicants include business owners, nonprofits, and commercial property owners seeking to improve the attractiveness, accessibility, and long-term resilience of their properties.

“This program represents a meaningful investment in the heart of Plymouth,” said William Hallisey, President of the Plymouth Foundation board of directors. “By supporting property owners and small businesses in restoring and enhancing their storefronts, we’re strengthening the downtown experience for residents, visitors, and the broader regional economy.”

The program’s goals include improving visual impact of the streetscape, supporting small business vibrancy, stimulating private investment, and preserving the town’s iconic historic character while allowing for functional and accessible design updates. Eligible improvements include façade restoration, painting, masonry repair, windows and doors, signage, lighting, landscaping, accessibility upgrades, and the removal of outdated or inappropriate alterations.

Applications will be evaluated by a review panel composed of representatives from the Plymouth Economic Development Foundation, the Town’s Planning Department, and partner organizations. Projects will be scored based on visual impact, contribution to historic preservation, readiness to proceed, and opportunities for clustered improvements across adjacent properties. Grant disbursements will be provided upon project completion and inspection, with a partial advance available after permitting approval.

“This effort reflects a strong partnership between the Town, local businesses, and community stakeholders,” said Stephen Cole, Executive Director of the Plymouth Foundation. “We are investing in the businesses that invest in Plymouth. It brings us all great honor to support our small business community.”

To promote visibility and celebrate completed projects, the Foundation will coordinate public showcases, before-and-after features, and ribbon-cutting events in collaboration with downtown partners.

Program guidelines, eligibility maps, and application materials will be available on the Plymouth Economic Development Foundation’s website (https://www.plymouth-ma.biz/) by December 1, 2025.

The Plymouth Economic Development Foundation supports economic growth, business development, and community revitalization throughout Plymouth. Through strategic partnerships and targeted initiatives, the Foundation works to strengthen the local economy while preserving the town’s historic character and cultural assets. Learn more: https://www.plymouth-ma.biz/.

