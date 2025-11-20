Lavetir Announces 2025 Black Friday Free U.S. Shipping Event for Bridesmaid and Special-Occasion Collections

Image Source: Lavetir

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Formalwear dress company, Lavetir , is pleased to announce its 2025 Black Friday Free Shipping Event for customers across the United States. Running from November 21 through December 2, the promotion offers complimentary domestic shipping on select bridesmaid dresses , mother of the bride dresses, and special-occasion styles.At its core, the seasonal event highlights Lavetir’s curated assortment of formalwear designed for diverse body types, personal styles, and wedding aesthetics. With sizes ranging from 0–32W, free custom sizing, and a palette of more than 70 colors, the brand serves wedding parties seeking coordinated looks without compromising fit, comfort, or affordability. Most dresses fall under $100, allowing couples and attendants to navigate rising wedding costs with greater confidence and transparency.During the promotional period, eligible customers in the United States will receive free standard domestic shipping on qualifying bridesmaid dresses, mother-of-the-bride styles, and select special-occasion gowns. Lavetir’s color-swatch support, streamlined ordering process, and global production model are designed to make the shopping process intuitive, especially for groups balancing timelines, venues, and color palettes. Exclusions apply to multiple-item orders and rush-order services, ensuring production accuracy during the high-demand holiday season.As consumer interest in flexible, inclusive, and budget-friendly wedding attire continues to grow, Lavetir aims to support planning couples and their attendants by offering elevated designs without the traditional price barriers often associated with formalwear. The brand’s mission centers on celebrating individuality across size, background, and identity - an approach that informs both its product development and customer experience.“Our goal has always been to make beautifully crafted formalwear more accessible for every wedding party,” said Sam, Founder of Lavetir. “This year’s Black Friday Free Shipping Event invites bridesmaids, mothers of the bride, and special-occasion shoppers to explore styles that fit their personality, their body, and their budget, all while enjoying added convenience during the busiest season of the year.”Lavetir continues to invest in inclusive design, responsive customer support, and efficient global manufacturing that helps reduce lead times. Its bridesmaid collection, mother-of-the-bride line, and special occasion dresses can be explored at www.lavetir.com , where customers can browse silhouettes, request swatches, and access size-support tools that guide them through the ordering process.About LavetirLavetir is an online formalwear brand committed to empowering women through inclusive sizing, thoughtful design, and accessible pricing. Best known for its bridesmaid and mother-of-the-bride collections, the brand offers dresses in sizes 0–32W, free custom sizing, and more than 70 color options to support personalized styling for every celebration.Lavetir’s Founder and CEO, Sam, brings extensive experience in fashion manufacturing, specializing in size-inclusive, affordable, and well-tailored formalwear designed for today’s diverse wedding parties.Established on the belief that everyone deserves to feel confident at life’s most meaningful moments, Lavetir has grown into a trusted destination for wedding-party attire. The company continues to expand its offerings, refine its customer experience, and champion inclusivity with designs created to honor individuality, comfort, and beauty.

