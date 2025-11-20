Automotive NVH Materials Market Growth Study, Innovative Technology, Trend Forecast to 2033

Automotive NVH Materials Market CAGR

The global automotive NVH materials market is projected to reach $18.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2033.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published an exclusive report, titled, "Global Automotive NVH Materials Market by Product (Polyurethane, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Textile Materials, Fiber Glasses, and Others), Application (Floor Module, Trunk Module, Wheels, Roof Module, Engine Casing, and Others) and Vehicle Type (Cars, Buses, HCV, and LCV) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024 - 2033". The global automotive NVH materials market was valued at $10.4 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $18.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2033.The automotive nvh materials market report offers an in-depth analysis of every crucial factor that affects the market growth including recent market developments, key market players, and decisive trends. The study begins with a detailed analysis of major determinants of the market such as drivers, challenges, restraints, and upcoming opportunities.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF + Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/1970 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐍𝐕𝐇 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬NVH materials can be classified into three primary categories based on their function:𝐍𝐨𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬Function: Block or reduce the transmission of sound waves.Examples:Acoustic Foams: Polyurethane or melamine foams used in vehicle cabins, dashboards, and headliners.Sound Barriers: Dense materials like mass-loaded vinyl (MLV) or rubber sheets placed between metal panels and interiors.Textile Linings: Carpets, headliners, and trunk liners made from felt or recycled materials that trap sound.𝐕𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬Function: Absorb or dissipate mechanical vibrations in vehicle parts to reduce noise and fatigue.Examples:Viscoelastic Damping Sheets: Asphalt-based sheets, butyl rubber, or polymer composites applied to metal surfaces to absorb vibrations.Spray-On Damping Coatings: Liquid coatings sprayed on the interior surfaces of doors, floors, and panels.Vibration Isolators: Rubber bushings or mounts used to separate vibrating components from the vehicle frame.𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬Function: Improve ride quality by isolating shocks and impacts from the road.Examples:Elastomeric Mounts: Rubber or polyurethane mounts for engines, transmissions, and suspension systems.Foam Pads and Gaskets: Used in door seals and between panels to reduce harsh contact points.Shock Absorbing Materials: Polyethylene or ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) foams used in seating and interior components.Request for Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1970 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐍𝐕𝐇 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧Engine Compartment: Heat shields, engine covers, and vibration isolators reduce engine noise.Passenger Cabin: Headliners, carpets, door panels, and dashboard insulation reduce cabin noise.Undercarriage: Damping sheets, floor mats, and coatings reduce noise from tires, road, and mechanical components.Doors and Windows: Seals, gaskets, and damping layers reduce wind and external noise.Suspension and Chassis: Rubber mounts and bushings isolate vibrations from the suspension system.𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐕𝐇 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬Improved Ride Comfort: Reduces road noise, vibration, and harshness for a quieter, smoother ride.Enhanced Perceived Quality: Quieter cabins enhance the feeling of luxury and refinement.Increased Durability: Damping materials reduce the wear and tear of metal and plastic components.Compliance with Regulations: Helps manufacturers meet legal requirements for noise control.Prime Benefits:• The report includes Porter's Five Forces analysis to understand the ability of buyers and suppliers to allow business investors to make strategic decisions.• The study offers a detailed analysis of the ongoing market trends, market size, and forecast of the automotive nvh materials market during the period 2021-2028.• The report includes the potential of the market across various regions along with revenue contribution.• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the major market players in the automotive nvh materials market.Access Full Summary Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-nvh-materials-market

