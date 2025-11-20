Global and European Thermal Energy Storage Materials Market Outlook 2025–2035

Thermal Energy Storage Materials Market

Rising demand for renewable integration boosts global and European thermal energy storage materials through 2035.

ROCKVILLE PIKE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --The global thermal energy storage (TES) materials market is projected to grow dramatically from USD 5.9 billion in 2025 to USD 12.0 billion by 2035, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.4% during this period.This robust expansion is being fueled by sustained investments in renewable energy infrastructure, rising demand for grid stability, and the adoption of advanced thermal storage solutions in industrial and power generation applications.Market Snapshot & Key TrendsAmong different storage material types, sensible heat storage materials are forecast to lead, representing 51.7% of the global market. These materials offer a strong balance of performance and cost-effectiveness, especially in large-scale heat storage systems.By end-use, power generation is expected to remain the dominant segment, with about 33.8% of TES material demand in 2025. Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) plants, in particular, continue to drive demand due to their need for consistent thermal supply even during intermittent solar periods.Over the next decade, growth will be accelerated by thermochemical storage systems, whose high energy density and modular design make them ideal for scalable, high-performance applications.To access the complete data tables and in-depth insights, request a Discount On The Report here: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=11698 European Market OutlookEurope is poised to make significant contributions to the global TES materials market.The European thermal energy storage materials market is expected to grow steadily, supported by strong policy support for decarbonization, investments in district heating, and increasing integration of thermal storage in industrial systems.Key European countries—led by Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and Spain—are forecasted to drive much of this growth. Germany, in particular, is projected to maintain a strong leadership position in the region, bolstered by its advanced renewable energy infrastructure and aggressive energy transition goals.Across Europe, the increasing use of phase-change materials (PCMs) and thermochemical materials in district heating and industrial heat recovery is expected to gain traction, helping to stabilize demand and foster innovation in storage technologies.What’s Driving the MarketRenewable Integration & Grid StabilityAs renewable energy capacity grows, energy operators are increasingly turning to TES materials to balance supply and demand. Thermal storage allows utilities to store excess heat and dispatch it as needed, compensating for periods when solar or wind generation is low.Industrial Heat RecoveryHeavy industries are adopting TES materials to capture and reuse waste heat in high-temperature processes. This both increases efficiency and reduces energy costs. Modular thermochemical storage systems are particularly attractive for such applications, offering high energy density and flexible deployment.Building & District HeatingIn buildings and district heating networks, phase-change materials and solid-state storage are being used to regulate temperature more effectively and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. These materials help deliver energy-efficient heating and cooling, supporting Europe’s sustainability goals.Technological MaturationAdvances in material science are enabling the development of TES materials with better cycling stability, higher energy density, and lower cost. Innovations in molten salts, phase-change compounds, and thermochemical systems are pushing the market forward.ChallengesHigh Initial Costs: The up-front investment for TES systems — especially thermochemical storage — remains a barrier, particularly for smaller operators.Material Stability: Ensuring long-term thermal stability, especially under frequent cycling, is a technical challenge.Regulatory & Infrastructure Barriers: Integration into existing power and heating infrastructure requires careful engineering and regulatory compliance.Competitive LandscapeMajor players in the TES materials market are aggressively developing high-performance solutions and entering strategic partnerships. Some of the key companies driving this market include Brenmiller Energy, Cryogel Thermal Energy Systems, Antora Energy, CALMAC, DN Tanks, Lumenion GmbH, MGA Thermal, Rondo Energy, Heliac A/S, and Energnest AS.These companies are focusing on:Modular and scalable thermochemical storage systemsMolten salt formulations with improved thermal stabilityPhase-change materials tailored for building-scale and industrial applicationsEnhanced digital monitoring for performance optimization and operational reliabilityOutlook & OpportunitiesThe thermal energy storage materials market is on a trajectory to become a foundational component of the global clean energy infrastructure. Key opportunities include:Scaling up concentrated solar power projects with integrated heat storageExpanding industrial process heat recovery using high-density thermochemical materialsDeploying district heating storage solutions across European urban centersInnovating modular TES systems that enable faster deployment and lower installation riskThe coming decade is likely to see TES materials transition from niche use cases to mainstream adoption, with meaningful contributions to both sustainability and energy performance.Purchase Full Report for Detailed InsightsFor access to full forecasts, regional breakouts, company share analysis, and emerging trend assessments, you can purchase the complete report here: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/11698 Have a specific Requirements and Need Assistant on Report Pricing or Limited Budget please contact us – sales@factmr.comTo View Related Report :Thermal Conductive Sheet Market https://www.factmr.com/report/thermal-conductive-sheet-market Thermal Lamination films Market https://www.factmr.com/report/3917/thermal-lamination-films-market Thermal Papers Market https://www.factmr.com/report/2487/thermal-papers-market Thermal Conductive Adhesives Market https://www.factmr.com/report/4610/thermal-conductive-adhesives-market About Fact.MR:Fact.MR is a global market research and consulting firm, trusted by Fortune 500 companies and emerging businesses for reliable insights and strategic intelligence. With a presence across the U.S., UK, India, and Dubai, we deliver data-driven research and tailored consulting solutions across 30+ industries and 1,000+ markets. Backed by deep expertise and advanced analytics, Fact.MR helps organizations uncover opportunities, reduce risks, and make informed decisions for sustainable growth.

