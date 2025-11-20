Domainsbyowner.com - A new marketplace to sell domains communicating buyers and sellers directly, without fees.

Domains By Owner sell domains no fee no commission-1 Domains By Owner sell domains no fee no commission-21 Domains By Owner sell domains no fee no commission-31 Domains By Owner sell domains no fee no commission-a1

DomainsByOwner.com is a new website that makes it easier to buy and sell domain names without paying commissions.

Buy and sell domains. No Fees. No Middlemen. Your Deal. Your Terms. Your Domain.” — Domains By Owner

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Domainsbyowner.com—A new marketplace that makes it easier to sell domains by letting buyers and sellers communicate directly, without fees.DomainsByOwner.com is a new website that makes it easier to buy and sell domain names without paying commissions. The marketplace enters the world of digital assets at a time when domain transactions are becoming more common, vital for brand creation, and a good way to invest.Domain marketplaces usually charge a commission, ranging from 5% to 20% or more, to help make a sale. These fees might cut into the seller's profits and significantly raise the buyer's costs. DomainsByOwner.com, on the other hand, offers an entirely free, commission-free model that connects buyers and sellers directly. This gets rid of the layers that typically hold down discussions and add extra costs.The platform's main value proposition is that it lets people talk to each other directly. Instead of sending users through intermediaries or automated bidding systems, purchasers can send private messages to domain owners to express interest, make offers, and negotiate the final terms of the transaction. This more straightforward method is meant to give full power back to the people conducting the transaction, making the experience more open and tailored to them.As domain purchases become increasingly critical to brand identity, the platform aims to make it easy for entrepreneurs, startups, and organizations to find available names in a fair and open marketplace. As the .com space becomes more competitive and the need for industry-specific extensions grows, DomainsByOwner.com positions itself as a place for people who want clarity, independence, and efficiency.A Model Made for SellersFeatures that make it easier to list items and see assets are helpful for sellers on the marketplace. Users can create as many domain listings as they like without paying any fees or commissions. They can also add descriptions, pricing expectations, and category tags to their domains and have complete ownership and control over communications.• Sell only one domain or a whole portfolio without paying extraThis can save portfolio owners a lot of money in the long run. DomainsByOwner.com could be a cost-effective alternative to major marketplaces because sellers who manage dozens or hundreds of domain names no longer have to figure out how commissions affect their pricing strategy.Benefits for BuyersThe direct-negotiation structure makes it easier for purchasers to get what they want, unlike auction-based or mediator-driven platforms. Some of the primary benefits are: • Clear pricing • No buyer fees at checkout • Instant communication with the domain owner • No set bidding times or auction schedules • The ability to negotiate terms that fit your budget.Buyers can also use reliable third-party escrow services to make secure transfers, giving them more options. This lets users pick the level of protection and process that makes them feel most at ease, regardless of platform limitations.Tools for enhancing the platform and user experienceDomainsByOwner.com has many tools that make transactions easier:• • A category system that lets you search for domains by specialization or business; • Clear listing pages that show important domain features; • A private inquiry system that lets buyers contact sellers directly. Dashboard capabilities that let sellers keep track of interest and manage listingsThe site does not offer its escrow services, but it recommends that users use well-known third-party escrow organizations to ensure ownership transfers go smoothly. This way, the platform can remain impartial while still encouraging security and best practices.Why a No-Fee Model is ImportantFor a long time, the industry standard has been domain marketplaces that charge a commission. But the growth of digital entrepreneurship, microbusinesses, and brand-focused companies has heightened the need for cheap markets. The value of a single domain sale can vary widely. Some sales are for hundreds of dollars, while others are worth tens of thousands of dollars or more. In these situations, commissions might account for a large share of the loss of income.DomainsByOwner.com offers a model that helps consumers keep all the value of their digital assets by eliminating these fees. Domain investors with significant portfolios may find the platform's strategy especially appealing.• Business owners on a restricted budget who want to buy domains at a low price• Buyers and sellers who wish to talk directly with each other • Digital artists who seek clear communicationFinding a place in a market that is growingThe domain sector has been growing steadily as more businesses use the internet to build trust, reach more customers, and stand out from competitors. Domain names are a key part of corporate architecture because more and more people are relying on digital branding.DomainsByOwner.com wants to help this fast-paced market by offering a low-friction option that clearly benefits their finances. It wants to make it easier for everyone to use, from individual sellers to experienced investors, by not taking any commission or hidden costs.You may find out more about the platform at https://www.domainsbyowner.com

Sell Domains No Fee No Commission DomainsByOwner.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.