Mobile Marketing Market to Hit $57.85 Bn by 2030, Driven by Smartphone & App Expansion

Mobile marketing is expanding rapidly as rising smartphone penetration and data affordability boost targeted, real-time brand-consumer engagement.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research Mobile Marketing Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component (Platform and Services), Channel (Messaging, Push Notifications, Mobile Emails, Quick Response (QR) Code, and Others), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprise), and Vertical (Retail and E-Commerce, Travel & Logistics, Automotive, BFSI, Telecom & IT, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030, The global mobile marketing market size was valued at USD 11,000 million in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 57,850 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.3% from 2021 to 2030.The mobile marketing market has evolved into a core component of digital advertising, driven by the explosive growth of smartphone users, app ecosystems, and mobile internet connectivity. Brands today rely heavily on mobile channels to deliver personalized, timely, and location-based content that strengthens customer engagement and boosts conversion rates.As consumer behavior shifts toward mobile-first browsing, purchasing, and media consumption, marketers are prioritizing platforms such as mobile apps, SMS, social media, and mobile web ads. The rapid adoption of 4G and 5G networks further enhances user experience, promoting higher interaction levels and driving demand for advanced mobile marketing solutions.𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06262 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬One of the key drivers fueling the mobile marketing market is the surge in global smartphone adoption, enabling brands to reach audiences more efficiently. With billions of users connected through mobile devices, companies can precisely target consumers based on demographics, behavior, and location.Growing investments in digital advertising are another major force propelling market expansion. Businesses increasingly shift budgets from traditional channels to mobile platforms due to measurable ROI, advanced analytics, and heightened customer engagement. This shift is also supported by the rising popularity of social media and video content consumption on mobile devices.Technological advancements such as AI-driven personalization, predictive analytics, and automation are reshaping the mobile marketing landscape. These innovations allow marketers to deliver highly personalized content, optimize ad placements, and enhance campaign effectiveness through real-time insights.However, the market faces challenges related to data privacy regulations, security concerns, and ad-blocking technologies. Compliance with evolving privacy standards like GDPR and consumer transparency expectations creates operational complexities for marketers and advertisers.Despite these challenges, emerging economies present high-growth opportunities due to rising mobile internet penetration and increased digital adoption among small and medium enterprises. Expanding e-commerce activity and mobile payment solutions further strengthen future market prospects.𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A06262 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The mobile marketing market is segmented by component, channel, enterprise size, and industry vertical. Key channels include SMS marketing, in-app marketing, push notifications, mobile web advertising, location-based marketing, and social media advertising. Enterprises of all sizes, from SMEs to large organizations, leverage these channels across industries such as retail, BFSI, healthcare, media & entertainment, and travel & hospitality.On the basis of industry, the retail and e-commerce segment dominated the mobile marketing market in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. This growth is largely driven by rising consumer engagement, supported by the massive increase in mobile users worldwide. The integration of chatbots and voice assistants into retail business models has further strengthened the ability to understand and respond to customer behavior and preferences. As a result, the demand for mobile marketing software is expected to expand significantly, leading to a robust CAGR trajectory for the segment.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀North America leads the mobile marketing market due to advanced digital infrastructure, high smartphone penetration, and significant investment in mobile advertising technologies. Strong adoption of analytics, AI-based marketing tools, and mature consumer digital behavior further accelerates regional growth.Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth, driven by a massive mobile user base, expanding e-commerce sector, and rising use of mobile payments. Countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asian nations are witnessing a strong shift toward mobile-first digital interactions, prompting brands to increase mobile marketing spending and adopt innovative engagement strategies.𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝘆: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06262 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:This report gives an in-depth profile of some key market players in the mobile marketing industry are Airship, Swrve, Vibes, Adobe, Braze, Acoustic, Localytics, Oracle, Salesforce, SAP. This study includes market trends, market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• On the basis of component, in 2020 the platform segment dominated the Mobile Marketing market size. However, the services segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.• On the basis of channel, the messaging segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020 during the forecast period.• On the basis of organization size, the SME segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, however, the large enterprise segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.• On the basis of industry, the retail and e-commerce segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, however, the healthcare segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.• On the basis of region, the Mobile Marketing industry was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆:Enterprise Mobility MarketPLM in Discrete Manufacturing MarketContent Delivery Network MarketVirtual private server marketRetail automation marketGround to air on-board connectivity market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.