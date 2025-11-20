Personal Care Ingredient Market Outlook: Know What Factors Suggest Great Pickup in Momentum

Personal Care ingredient Market, by Application

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising disposable incomes, evolving lifestyles, and increasing purchasing power are key factors accelerating the growth of the global personal care ingredients market . Based on ingredient type, the UV absorbers segment accounted for the largest share in 2021. Regionally, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR through 2031.According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global personal care ingredients market was valued at $10.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $18.5 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031. The study provides an in-depth analysis of top investment pockets, leading strategies, market drivers & opportunities, size estimates, competitive landscape, and emerging trends serving as a valuable resource for industry leaders, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders.Drivers:- Growth in disposable income and purchasing power- Lifestyle changesOpportunities:- Innovation in skincare product formulations- Rising health consciousnessRestraints:- Potential side effects of chemical-based personal care ingredientsSegmental Analysis:-By Source:- Synthetic ingredients dominated the market in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of global revenue, and will maintain their lead through 2031.- Natural ingredients are forecast to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.1%, driven by rising consumer preference for clean-label and eco-friendly products.By Application:- Skin care emerged as the largest application segment in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance.- Toiletries will record the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 6.7% through 2031.- Other key applications include haircare, makeup, fragrances, oral care, and industrial uses.By Ingredient Type:- UV absorbers held the largest share in 2021 and will continue to lead through 2031.- Rheology control agents are expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.3%.Additional ingredient categories analyzed include emollients, surfactants, emulsifiers, antimicrobials, conditioning polymers, and hair fixative polymers.By Region:- North America contributed nearly one-third of the global market revenue in 2021 and is expected to maintain a dominant position.- Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest pace, with a CAGR of 6.5%, driven by rising urbanization, expanding middle-class populations, and growing beauty & personal care demand.Regions covered include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key Market Players:-Leading companies profiled in the report include:- Croda International Plc- Clariant AG- BASF SE- Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (The Lubrizol Corporation)- DOW Inc.- J.M. Huber Corporation- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.- KCC Corporation (Momentive Performance Materials)- Solvay S.A.- Evonik Industries AGThese players have adopted strategies such as partnerships, expansions, collaborations, and joint ventures to strengthen their market presence. The report offers insights into their business operations, product portfolios, and recent developments.About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

