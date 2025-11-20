Global and European Sulfamic Acid Market Outlook 2025–2035

Sulfamic Acid Market Sulfamic Acid Market Size

The sulfamic acid market is projected to grow from USD 297.5 million in 2025 to USD 432.0 million by 2035, at a CAGR of 3.8%.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sulfamic acid market is experiencing sustained momentum, supported by expanding industrial cleaning requirements, high-purity chemical applications, and emerging sustainability-driven innovations across multiple sectors. According to the latest industry projections, the market—valued at USD 297.5 million in 2025—is forecasted to reach USD 432.0 million by 2035, registering a consistent 3.8% CAGR.

Sulfamic acid continues to be an essential industrial compound owing to its non-volatile, non-hygroscopic nature, high descaling efficiency, and favorable safety characteristics compared to more corrosive traditional cleaning acids. These properties position it as a preferred solution across metal finishing, pulp & paper, water treatment, detergents, and electronics manufacturing sectors.

Industrial Cleaning Remains the Dominant End-Use Segment

In 2025, industrial cleaning accounted for 40.1% of total sulfamic acid consumption, emerging as the leading end-use category. Industries such as chemical processing, power generation, and food manufacturing increasingly leverage sulfamic acid-based formulations to enhance equipment longevity, reduce downtime, and maintain regulatory compliance.

Its ability to effectively remove rust, scale, and mineral deposits—while minimizing corrosion—continues to drive adoption in mission-critical cleaning and descaling operations worldwide.

Solid Form Holds Majority Market Share

With a market share of 56.4% in 2025, the solid form of sulfamic acid remains the most sought-after product type due to its stability, ease of transport, and precise dosing characteristics. Growing usage in descaling agents, metal surface treatment, analytical laboratories, and chlorine sanitizing systems positions the solid category to retain its lead. By 2025, the solid segment is projected to capture 74.8% of total demand, underscoring its superior versatility across commercial, industrial, and household applications.

Technical/Industrial Grade Emerges as the Leading Category

The technical/industrial grade segment accounts for nearly 68% market share, driven by its extensive use in dyes, detergents, process chemicals, and large-scale industrial cleaning agents. As global manufacturing continues to scale, the demand for high-purity and cost-effective technical-grade sulfamic acid is expected to accelerate.

Regional Market Outlook: APAC, North America, Europe & Saudi Arabia Lead Expansion

United States – CAGR 25.2% (2025–2035)

The United States is witnessing robust growth due to rising demand for eco-friendly industrial cleaning solutions. Increasing regulatory scrutiny on workplace hygiene and equipment maintenance has boosted the preference for sulfamic acid in manufacturing facilities, refineries, and power plants. Its exceptional ability to remove corrosion, scale, and stubborn industrial residues positions the compound as a critical reagent for regulated industries.

China – CAGR 28.5%

China remains the fastest-growing sulfamic acid market, supported by large-scale chemical manufacturing, heavy industrial activity, and expanding demand for high-performance dye intermediates, herbicides, and metal surface treatment chemicals. Sulfamic acid’s environmental safety advantages further strengthen its role in China’s sustainable industrialization roadmap.

Japan – CAGR 12.5%

A unique driver of Japan’s sulfamic acid demand is the mushroom cultivation industry, which uses high-purity sulfamic acid for sterilization and contamination control. Growing agriculture modernization and the need for pathogen-free cultivation environments have fueled significant market growth.

India – CAGR 20.2%

India's animal feed industry—particularly methionine and amino acid production—contributes heavily to sulfamic acid demand. Rising poultry and livestock consumption, coupled with evolving agricultural practices, continues to support market expansion.

Germany – CAGR 15.8%

Germany’s pulp and paper sector is witnessing increased adoption of sulfamic acid as a deinking agent and corrosion inhibitor. Its role in enhancing recycled fiber quality aligns strongly with the nation’s sustainability-driven manufacturing priorities.

Saudi Arabia & Middle East

Saudi Arabia shows rising consumption due to ongoing industrial diversification initiatives aligned with Vision 2030. Investments in chemical manufacturing, metal processing, and water treatment infrastructure continue to strengthen demand for sulfamic acid across the region.

Key Growth Drivers

- Rising demand for high-performance cleaning, descaling, and sanitation agents

- Expansion of water treatment, electronics, dyes, and pigments manufacturing

- Growing adoption of eco-friendly acids as regulatory frameworks tighten

- Increasing use in cosmetics, particularly exfoliants and anti-aging formulations

- Advancements in production technologies and sustainable chemical processes

- New applications emerging across agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and food processing

Competitive Landscape

The global market is shaped by major companies expanding product portfolios, entering new regional markets, and investing in sustainability-focused production technologies. Leading manufacturers include:

BASF SE, Transpek Industry, Merck KGaA, Nippon Carbide Industries, Donau Chemie, Avantor, among others.

In February 2025, BASF SE announced the divestment of its shares in two joint venture companies in Xinjiang, aligning its portfolio with evolving global BDO market conditions. Meanwhile, technological innovations—such as UNIST’s development of advanced solid electrolyte materials—signal emerging research pathways that may influence future market applications.

Why Choose FMI: Empowering Decisions that Drive Real-World Outcomes: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/why-fmi

