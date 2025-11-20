Milk Powder Market Key Players, Industry Analysis, Potential Growth, Forecast To Reach $50.7 Billion by 2031

milk powder market

Market is driven by factors such as growth in the expansion of dairy industry along with rise in the adoption of organic food among health-conscious consumers.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global milk powder industry was generated $29.6 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $50.7 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.The global milk powder market is driven by factors such as growth in the expansion of the dairy industry along with the rise in the adoption of organic food among health-conscious consumers. However, the increase in the availability of milk powder alternatives restricts the market growth. Moreover, the rise in popularity of milk powder in the foodservice sector and increasing introduction of private label brands in the market offers new opportunities in the coming years.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3396 The growing demand for organic and high-protein milk powder by health-conscious consumers in the market is forcing manufacturers to introduce improved milk powder variants fortified with additional minerals. The availability of fortified milk powders in the market is expected to increase the popularity and sales of the product.Milk powder is a dried dairy product, prepared by evaporating milk to eliminate the majority of the moisture content and then spraying the remaining liquid through a nozzle to generate a vapor that dries and forms minute particles. The milk powder can be reconstituted with water to produce liquid milk or used as a component in a variety of culinary preparations. Milk powder comes in a variety of forms, including whole milk powder, skim milk powder, buttermilk powder, and others. Milk powder can also be fortified with mineral and vitamin supplements to enhance its nutritional value.According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), around 150 million families worldwide produce milk. While most developing countries produce their food on small family farms, developed nations have rapidly shifted to large-scale industrial enterprises. In 2022, all of these firms generated around 930 million tons of milk. The cows account for more than 80% of overall production across all species. This rate accounted for almost 100% of production in developed countries. The dairy industry involves the production of milk, its processing for sale, and the manufacture of dairy products. Dairy product consumption is increasing at a decent pace, particularly in developing countries, because of the rising nutritional value of milk and milk products. Due to the growing worldwide population and changing customer demands, the dairy business has been developing for many years. Milk powder is one of several dairy products made possible by the rapid growth of dairy processing equipment and technology. Demand for milk powder is driven by the benefits of a longer product shelf life, improved product diversity, convenience, simpler warehousing, and less expensive transportation.Buy This Report (320 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/milk-powder-market/purchase-options Emulsifiers are one of the components used in the production of milk powder. Emulsifiers are additions derived from plant, animal, and synthetic sources that aid in the smooth texture of milk powder and similar processed goods, prevent separation, and improve shelf life. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration rigorously regulates and tests the safety of emulsifiers. The emulsifiers are classified as Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) and are permitted at defined quantities in certain types of food and drinks. Based on the greatest scientific knowledge, the FDA analyses the safety of approved additives on a regular basis to decide if approvals should be amended or revoked. According to the National Center for Biotechnological Information, artificial emulsifiers such as polysorbate 80 enhance bacterial translocation through the gut wall, systemic inflammation, and metabolic syndrome. This raises the possibility that dietary emulsifiers play a role in diseases such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and Crohn's disease. The presence of emulsifiers in milk powder reduces the attractiveness of milk powder as a healthy option and limits the milk powder market opportunities for expansion.The milk powder market is segmented into type, application, and region. By type, the market is classified into whole milk powder, skimmed milk powder, dairy whitener, buttermilk powder, fat filled milk powder, and others. By application, the market is divided into nutritional food, infant formula, confectionery, baked sweets, savories, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3396 Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global milk powder market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific milk powder market is propelled by changing lifestyles caused by globalization, the rise in the working-age population, and increased penetration of cafes and restaurants. However, the North America region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031. The trend of healthy eating has been growing stronger in North America. People have become more concerned about their health due to the rise in the obese population, and other chronic diseases caused by incorrect food habits. This is expected to drive the growth of the milk powder market.Leading Market Players: -Arla Foods ambaFonterra Co-operative Group LimitedNestle S.A.Saputo Inc.Schreiber Foods Inc.The Kraft Heinz CompanyGroupe LactalisDairy Farmers of America, Inc.Danone S.ARoyal Friesland Campina N.V.Trending Reports:Anhydrous Milk Fat Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/anhydrous-milk-fat-market-A53446 Condensed milk Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/condensed-milk-market-A16929 Cultured Buttermilk Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cultured-buttermilk-market-A16931

