Four men arrested and charged with illegal re-entry

BUFFALO, NY-U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that four defendants were charged in separate criminal complaints with illegal re-entry, which carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Named in the complaints are:

Salvador Vargas Nava, 43, a native and citizen of Mexico. On October 20, 2025, Vargas Nava was pulled over by law enforcement for running two stop signs in Concord, NY. When questioned, Vargas Nava did not possess valid immigration documents that would allow him to be in the United States. Vargas Nava was physically removed from the United States in July 2009.

Juver Vidal Quex Tocora, 29, a native and citizen of Guatemala. On October 20, 2025, law enforcement encountered Quex Tocora in Amherst, NY. When questioned, he did not possess valid immigration documents that would allow him to be in the United States. Quex Tocora was physically removed from the United States in May 2013.

Jose de Jesus Rodiguez Esparza, 32, and Mauricio Rangel Rangel, 48, both natives and citizens of Mexico. On October 16, 2025, law enforcement attempted to conduct a traffic stop of two vehicles in West Seneca, NY, associated with a company that transported and hired illegal aliens. The vehicle Rangel Rangel was riding in pulled over and when asked by law enforcement, he stated that he did not have any valid immigration documents that would allow him to remain in the United States legally. Rangel Rangel was physically removed from the United States in October 2014. The vehicle Rodiguez Esparza was riding in pulled over, but the occupants attempted to flee. Law enforcement caught up to Rodiguez Esparza, who did not possess any valid immigration documents that would allow him to remain in the United States legally. He was physically removed from the United States in September 2016.

The defendants made initial appearances before U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder, Jr. and were detained.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

The complaints are the culmination of an investigation by U.S. Border Patrol Buffalo Station, under the direction of Patrol Agent-in-Charge David Banks. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sasha Mascarenhas.

The fact that a defendant has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

