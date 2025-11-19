Baltimore Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Cocaine Possession

Baltimore, Maryland – Today, U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar sentenced Linnard Wortham, 41, of Baltimore, Maryland, to 140 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. Judge Bredar also sentenced Wortham to an additional 16 months for violating the terms of a previous supervised release agreement. Wortham’s previous supervised release stemmed from 2015 racketeering conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances convictions. He received a total sentence of 156 months today.

Kelly O. Hayes, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, announced the sentence with Special Agent in Charge Christopher C. Goumenis, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) – Washington Division; Acting Special Agent in Charge Evan Campanella, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) – Baltimore; Special Agent in Charge Kareem Carter, Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI), Washington D.C. Field Office; Chief Robert O. McCullough, Baltimore County Police Department (BCPD); Secretary Carolyn Scruggs, Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS), and Chief Richard Worley, Baltimore City Police Department (BPD).

According to the guilty plea, in 2023, multiple federal agencies partnered to investigate a Baltimore-based drug trafficking organization (DTO) that was distributing large quantities of cocaine. During the investigation, agents monitored one of the DTO’s stash locations, an apartment in Baltimore, Maryland. Agents installed a covert camera in the public common hallway area, positioning it to capture people entering and exiting from the stash location’s front door.

As agents monitored the camera, they observed activity consistent with drug trafficking. This included a constant flow of people entering the apartment for a short duration and then leaving with bags of suspected drugs or concealed objects inside their clothing consistent with the shape and size of kilogram packages of drugs.

On October 11, 2023, agents surveilled the stash location via the convert camera. The DTO’s leader opened the door, and another individual exited the stash location with a large duffle bag. Agents followed the individual as he placed the duffle bag into a sedan. The individual then drove to Dolfield Avenue and parked next to a SUV driven by Wortham. Then the individual placed a duffle bag in Wortham’s trunk.

Wortham left the area as agents followed behind. Prior to agents attempting to conduct a traffic stop, Wortham abruptly stopped, bolted out of the vehicle, and then fled on foot. After a brief pursuit, agents apprehended Wortham.

As agents pursued Wortham, a different group of investigators approached the vehicle Wortham abandoned in the middle of the street. Law enforcement opened the trunk and discovered the duffle bag contained 19-kilogram packages of cocaine. Additionally, law enforcement recovered four cell phones from the vehicle.

Agents obtained a search warrant for Wortham’s phones and discovered a text message exchange with the DTO’s leader. Their text exchange, which occurred the morning of October 11, corroborated the drug deal that agents observed.

U.S. Attorney Hayes commended the DEA, HSI, IRS-CI, BCPD, DPSCS, and BPD for their work in the investigation. Ms. Hayes also thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Calvin C. Miner who is prosecuting the federal case.

