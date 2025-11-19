Farmington Marijuana Conspirators Convicted at Trial

BANGOR, Maine: Lucas Sirois, 45, and his father, Robert Sirois, 71, both of Farmington, were found guilty on November 18 in U.S. District Court in Bangor of multiple charges arising from their participation in a lengthy conspiracy to cultivate and distribute vast quantities of marijuana. The verdicts followed a five-day jury trial.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, from at least 2016 through July 2020, Lucas Sirois was the leader of a conspiracy that involved the cultivation and distribution of well in excess of 8,000 kilograms of marijuana from just one of several industrial grow locations he operated through corporate shell companies Lakemont LLC, Sandy River Properties LLC, and Spruce Valley LLC. Each corporation was found guilty of operating a drug premises.

Robert Sirois was also found guilty of participating in the conspiracy, based on his involvement at the grow facility located at 374 High Street in Farmington, referred to by the conspiracy members as the Shoe Shop. The Shoe Shop was divided into multiple rooms, and cooperating witnesses estimated that it produced upwards of 50 pounds a week of marijuana throughout the conspiracy period.

Five of the defendants’ drug coconspirators, including four cooperating defendants and one immunized witness, testified over the five-day trial. One cooperating defendant testified that for a three-year period, he purchased more than 30 pounds a week of marijuana for between $900 and $1500 per pound from Lucas Sirois, which he supplied to mid-level drug dealers in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Lucas Sirois was also convicted of two counts of tax fraud, and one count of bank fraud at trial. Lucas Sirois’s tax preparer, Kenneth Allen, who had previously pleaded guilty to tax fraud himself for his role in the conspiracy, testified that at Sirois’s direction, he created false transactions among Sirois’s companies in order to zero-out more than $400,000 in federal taxes Lucas Sirois owed for 2017 and 2018. Multiple witnesses testified that Lucas Sirois had lied to a local credit union when he opened accounts there in order to hide that he was in the marijuana business. Millions of dollars in marijuana proceeds flowed through those accounts during the conspiracy period.

Robert Sirois was acquitted of one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Lucas Sirois faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison, and up to a $10 million fine. Robert Sirois faces up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine. Both men will be sentenced after the completion of presentence investigative reports by the U.S. Probation Office. A federal district court judge will determine their sentences after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Trial proceeded in this case only after a lengthy evidentiary hearing on the defendants’ motion to enjoin the prosecution and subsequent litigation, including interlocutory review by the First Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston. In the context of that litigation, the district court found, and the court of appeals affirmed, that the Sirois defendants had been unable to establish that they complied with Maine’s medical marijuana regime in force during the conspiracy period.

In addition to Lucas and Robert Sirois, the following individuals have been convicted of federal crimes for their roles in this case: Randal Cousineau, Alisa Sirois, Brandon Dagnese, Kenneth Allen, former Rangeley Assemblyman David Burgess, former sheriff’s deputies Derreck Doucette and Bradley Scovil, and former prosecutor Kayla Alves, who was convicted of destroying evidence related to the investigation in 2022.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, IRS Criminal Investigation, FBI, and local and state partners investigated the case.

Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces: This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

