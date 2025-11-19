Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Images Nets District Man 74 Months in Prison

WASHINGTON – Khari McKoy, 29, of the District of Columbia, was sentenced today in U.S. District Court to 74 months in prison for possessing hundreds of images of children being sexually abused, announced U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro.

McCoy pleaded guilty on Jan. 30, 2025, before U.S. District Court Judge Timothy J. Kelly to possession of child pornography. In addition to the prison sentence, Judge Kelly ordered McCoy to serve 10 years of supervised release.

Joining in the announcement was FBI Assistant Director in Charge Darren B. Cox of the Washington Field Office.

According to court documents, in mid-January 2024, Google reported that someone had uploaded more than 1,000 files of suspected child sexual abuse material to the Google Drive and Google Drive applications. The tip led to an investigation by the Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force (CEHTTF). FBI agents and MPD officers reviewed the files and determined that most of them depicted prepubescent boys engaged in sexual acts. Following a search warrant at McCoy’s residence, agents recovered devices that contained several images of child sexual abuse material.

The case is being brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

This case was investigated by the FBI Washington Field Office and Metropolitan Police Department’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force. The task force is composed of FBI agents, along with other federal agents and detectives from the region The task force is charged with investigating and bringing federal charges against individuals engaged in the exploitation of children and those engaged in human trafficking.

It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Rachel Bohlen and Karen Shinskie.

24cr0411