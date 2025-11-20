ClearPoint Releases First-Ever Strategic Planning Report: 20,582 Plans Analyzed

The 2026 Strategic Planning Report

New study analyzes real strategic planning and execution data from thousands of organizations.

We built this report for strategy leaders who want clarity. It’s time to stop guessing how strategy should work and start learning from how it actually does.” — Ted Jackson

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClearPoint Strategy today announced the release of its inaugural 2026 Strategic Planning Report, a comprehensive benchmark study built entirely from anonymized data across 31.2 million records of actual strategic planning and execution.Spanning eight years and more than 20,000 strategic plans, the report offers the clearest view yet into how strategic plans are structured, managed, and measured across sectors—and what separates success from failure.“We built this report for strategy leaders who want clarity,” said Ted Jackson, Co-Founder of ClearPoint Strategy. “It’s time to stop guessing how strategy should work and start learning from how it actually does.”Key Findings:Complexity Destroys Follow-Through: Strategic plans with fewer than 20 total elements (goals, measures, projects, and milestones) succeed 68% of the time. Those with more than 60 succeed just 8% of the time. Focus, not volume, drives results.Execution Load Is Rising: From 2017 to 2024, the number of projects per plan rose by 60%. Organizations are doing more to achieve less. Prioritization is more critical than ever.Planning Peaks in January, Bottlenecks in December: Most projects launch in January, while nearly 30% end in December. This front-loaded start and year-end crunch overload teams and weaken strategic momentum.Most Plans Fall Short: Fewer than 10% of organizations complete even half of their strategic goals, spotlighting a massive execution gap across sectors.Why It MattersThis report marks the first time strategy leaders can benchmark against real-world data at scale. Built from ClearPoint’s platform activity, not surveys, it reveals what’s actually working inside organizations pursuing transformation, efficiency, and measurable impact.“Our customers don’t want fluff,” Jackson said. “They want to know what high performers are doing differently. Now they can see it.”About ClearPoint StrategyClearPoint Strategy is the strategy execution platform used by over 15,000 professionals across government, healthcare, education, utilities, and enterprise sectors. From planning to reporting to results, ClearPoint helps organizations align teams, automate reporting, and deliver on strategy.

