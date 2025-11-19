Hunters Helping the Hungry program set to relaunch in New Mexico

SANTA FE — Roadrunner Food Bank, the Food Depot and the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish are pleased to announce the relaunch of the New Mexico Hunters Helping the Hungry program, a partnership between Roadrunner Food Bank and the Food Depot that enables hunters to donate wild game meat to help feed hungry New Mexicans.

Hunters can donate deer, elk, antelope, oryx, ibex or Barbary sheep meat to one of two processors: Honest Processing, located at 945 S. 2nd St. in Raton, or Padilla’s Meat Cutting and Processing, located at 72 Hondo Seco Rd. in Arroyo Hondo. Honest Processing can be reached at 575-779-6612, and Padilla’s Meat Cutting and Processing can be reached at 575-776-1233.

The processors will then grind and package the meat, which will be collected by Roadrunner Food Bank or the Food Depot for distribution through their pantries and food bank partners.

“The program is starting with two processors to help get food to families during the holiday season when many go without,” said Dana Yost, President and CEO of Roadrunner Food Bank. “However, we are actively working to enroll additional game meat processors to improve the impact of the program and hope to have more processors participating later this hunting season or next year. There is no cost to hunters or processors as all processing fees are covered by generous donors.”

There is no charge to hunters or processors, as specific donors have covered all costs associated with processing donations. However, hunters have the option of donating the fees if they so choose. More information for processors wishing to become involved in the program is available on the Roadrunner Food Bank website, along with required forms.

“The Hunters Helping the Hungry program is a great way for New Mexico hunters to give back to those in need,” Department director Mike Sloane said. “By donating their harvest, they can help ensure that someone else can put food on their table in their time of need.”

Those who wish to donate meat to the program will need to fill out a form stating that the meat has been properly cared for in the field and during transport. More details about the program are available on Roadrunner Food Bank’s website.