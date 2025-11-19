Miami’s Big Holiday Tradition Returns: Nights of Lights Miami Brings a Reimagined Holiday Lights Experience to the City

Nights of Lights Miami will be hosting an exclusive private preview event on November 22 for influencers, content creators, and media representatives

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The holiday season shines brighter than ever as Nights of Lights Miami returns to the Miami-Dade County Fairgrounds, transforming the premier venue into a spectacular holiday lights experience filled with millions of synchronized lights, where guests are welcome at the front gates to the music of the world-famous Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Guests of all ages can enjoy dazzling light displays, festive tram rides, and interactive holiday experiences.Guests are invited to take a tram ride on the Elf Express through Santa’s Lit Village and visit the Elf Village, where children can meet elves, enjoy hands-on activities, and explore the petting zoo. Families can also gather under the stars for outdoor holiday movie nights and bring camping chairs and blankets to relax and enjoy seasonal favorites together.Prior to the event opening to the public on November 28, Nights of Lights Miami is hosting an exclusive private preview event on Saturday, November 22, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM EST.The exclusive event for influencers, content creators, and media representatives will offer a festive sneak peek of one of Miami’s most anticipated holiday traditions, complete with food, beverages, ice skating, and more.Event Highlights Include:● Light Show – Millions of LED lights set to Trans-Siberian Orchestra music.● Santa’s Lit Village & Elf Village – Interactive areas where families and kids can ride the tram, meet the elves, play, and enjoy holiday activities.● Outdoor Holiday Movies – Family-friendly films screened nightly in a cozy, festive setting.● Ice Skating Rink – Glide under the lights for a quintessential winter experience.● Petting Zoo – A seasonal favorite for kids and families alike.● Seasonal Food & Drinks – Enjoy a variety of holiday treats and beverages.● Photo Opportunities – Capture the perfect holiday moments throughout the fairgrounds.Event DetailsPublic Opening: November 28 – December 31, 2025Closed Dates: Mondays & Tuesdays (except on December 22–23 and December 29–30)Hours of Operation: 6:00 PM – 11:00 PM nightlyLocation: Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition FairgroundsAddress: 10901 SW 24th St, Miami, FL 33165Private Preview Event DetailsDate: Saturday, November 22, 2025Time: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PMLocation: Miami-Dade County FairgroundsAdmission: By Invitation OnlyPerks: Complimentary entry, food, drinks, rides, and ice skatingInfluencers, content creators, and media representatives interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP as soon as possible, as space is limited.About Nights of Lights MiamiNights of Lights Miami is South Florida’s premier holiday celebration, bringing the joy of the season to life through breathtaking light displays, immersive attractions, and community spirit. Held annually at the Miami-Dade County Fairgrounds, the event continues to be one of the region’s most beloved holiday traditions. For more information, visit https://lightsatthefair.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.