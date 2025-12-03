Lap of Love Expands to Provide Compassionate In-Home, End-of-Life Services to Pet Families in West Chicago

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice & In-Home Euthanasia , a trusted provider of compassionate end-of-life care for pets, is pleased to announce the expansion of its services to the West Chicago area, under the expert care of Dr. Aimee Brooks. Lap of Love is committed to ensuring a dignified and supportive end-of-life journey for every pet, and our veterinarians provide compassionate guidance through the final stages of life, including quality-of-life assessments, pain and anxiety management, and end-of-life consultations."Having gone through the process myself, I share deep empathy with others navigating this experience. I am so thankful that in veterinary medicine, we have the option to end our pets’ suffering," Dr. Brooks said. "Being in the comfort of their owner's home, surrounded by loved ones, is the most peaceful ending one could hope for."Lap of Love provides the following services in West Chicago:Telehospice: Telehospice services provide general guidance for concerned pet parents. A Lap of Love veterinarian will meet with you via Zoom or phone to assess your pet’s quality of life and make suggestions to make it more comfortable.In-Home Hospice: An in-home consultation with a Lap of Love veterinarian is ideal for pet parents who need reassurance they’re doing all they can for their pet before saying goodbye. Primary focuses include pain recognition, symptom management, and maintaining your pet’s happiness.In-Home Euthanasia: Lap of Love provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia to ensure a pet's final moments are spent at home with their family in their most comfortable and familiar environment.Pet Loss Support: Lap of Love offers complimentary and fee-based Pet Loss Support services in individual and small-group formats to help families cope with grief. Anyone who has experienced the loss of a pet is welcome.Lap of Love’s support center is available every day of the year, including weekends and holidays, from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm CT to answer questions from pet families and schedule appointments. Contact us at (855) 933-5683.

