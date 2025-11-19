Alsana Opens Adolescent Eating Disorder Treatment Program

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alsana has opened a new adolescent eating disorder treatment program in Westlake Village, expanding access to care for teens and families in Thousand Oaks, Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Simi Valley, Moorpark, Ventura County, and the wider Conejo Valley. This Westlake Village adolescent program offers intensive outpatient services for adolescents of all genders who are healing from eating disorders and co-occurring conditions.Clients receive individualized care from a team that includes medical professionals, licensed therapists, registered dietitians & movement experts. Each treatment plan supports emotional regulation, nutritional stability, relational growth & physical health.Program Features:4 hours of structured treatment per dayWeekly individual therapy sessionsGroup therapy focused on coping, connection & recovery planningNutrition counseling with hands-on supportYoga & movement therapyFamily involvement throughout the processDay treatment (PHP) services for adolescents will launch soon.A Structured Path for RecoveryTeen eating disorder recovery looks different for every adolescent. At Alsana Westlake Village, clients move through care using the Recovery Story framework. This structure builds clarity and confidence for clients while helping families stay engaged and supported at each step.The IOP structure was designed for teens who need consistent clinical care but can remain at home. It allows for flexibility with school, sports, and home life while still addressing eating disorder symptoms and related mental health concerns.This Westlake Village adolescent program provides care for anorexia, bulimia, binge eating disorder, ARFID, OSFED & other disordered eating patterns. Treatment also addresses symptoms like anxiety, depression & compulsive movement that often affect young clients.Thousand Oaks Eating Disorder Treatment for AdolescentsThis new location meets the growing need for Thousand Oaks eating disorder treatment for teens by offering localized care with the depth of a national treatment network. The program serves families throughout the Conejo Valley and surrounding areas, making specialized eating disorder care more accessible.Alsana’s clinical team works closely with families and referring providers to support long-term recovery outcomes. Insurance is accepted from most major plans. Staff help families review benefits, schedule assessments & begin treatment without delay.Location and Contact InformationAlsana Westlake Village31248 Oak Crest Dr., Suite 220Westlake Village, CA 91361To refer a client or speak with the admissions team, call 855-915-0213 or visit www.alsana.com

