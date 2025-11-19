This Holiday Season, America’s #1 Aquarium is Transforming into a Glowing Conservation Wonderland

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This season’s all-new holiday light experience also happens to be “America’s Best Aquarium”. For the first time ever, Johnny Morris’ Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium (WOW) will turn its 1.5 million-gallon Aquarium Adventure experience, consisting of 35,000 live fish, mammals, reptiles, amphibians and birds into the Sea of Lights Enchanted Christmas. The experience combines light, sound, and interactive multimedia projection to create a journey where nature’s illumination meets the magic of Christmas.Guests will encounter bioluminescent sea life, dance beneath the aurora borealis, wander through treetops alive with fireflies, and experience countless other inspiring experiences. With conservation at the heart of the experience, Sea of Lights encourages guests to celebrate the beauty of the natural world and discover ways to bring the great outdoors into everyday life.Wonders of Wildlife is proudly part of the Johnny Morris Conservation Foundation, established by Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris, with a mission to inspire people to enjoy, celebrate, and conserve the great outdoors.For more information, please visit https://www.WondersOfWildlife.org/seasons

