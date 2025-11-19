Sir Michael Fomkin Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status with ‘Living Truth’ Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

Michael Fomkin-Best Selling Author

NEWTON, PA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Living Truth” co-authored by Michael Fomkin, alongside Jack Canfield and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on November 13th, 2025, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

“Living Truth” made an exceptional debut on launch day, securing placement on multiple Amazon Best Seller lists. The book earned spots in both the Marketing and Sales & Selling Best Seller categories, reflecting its powerful impact and strong reader response. In addition, “Living Truth” also charted on five Amazon New Release lists, further highlighting the book’s momentum and the excitement surrounding its debut.

Central to the success of "Living Truth" is Michael’s chapter, "Platform.” Michael shares his remarkable journey from a struggling Brooklyn teen to a global leader and philanthropist. After walking away from a high-profile career to pursue purpose over prestige, he built VIP Ignite and The Miami News to help others find their voice and visibility. His story is a powerful testament to choosing alignment over applause and building a legacy that uplifts others long after the spotlight fades.



For over two decades, Sir Michael Fomkin has been a pioneering force in the entertainment, business, and personal development industries. As the founder of VIP Ignite, Truth Mgmt, and VisionCraft, Michael has helped launch the careers of thousands of aspiring actors, models, and entrepreneurs—empowering them to break into some of the most competitive industries in the world.



Michael is a #1 Best-Selling Author, having co-authored books with legendary business minds like Michael Gerber, Brian Tracy, and Dr. Joe Vitale. His groundbreaking work in branding, storytelling, and personal positioning has been featured in Forbes, Entrepreneur, and on ABC, CBS, and Fox News.



As a knighted philanthropist, Sir Michael has set a goal of raising $20 million to build schools in Kenya, supported the rescue of over 3,500 children from sex trafficking, and continues to champion causes that blend purpose with power. His visionary leadership has generated over $150 million in sales through live and virtual events. His clients have gone on to star in major ad campaigns, walk runways at Fashion Week, and appear in blockbuster films and television series.



Most recently, Michael co-created CAST-GPT™, the world’s first AI-powered casting assistant for models and actors—revolutionizing the way talent is discovered and represented. He is also the founder of Legends Circle, an elite mastermind for high-performing entrepreneurs seeking mentorship from iconic industry leaders.



When he’s not creating new platforms, mentoring talent, or sharing the stage with the world’s most influential minds, Michael enjoys spending time with his family, exploring history, and honoring his heritage in Brooklyn, New York.



● vipignitelive.com

● truthmgmt.com

● visioncraftlive.com

