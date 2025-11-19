Wynett Isley Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status with ‘Living Truth’ Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

Wynett Isley-Best Selling Author

SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Living Truth” co-authored by Wynett Isley, alongside Jack Canfield and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on November 13th, 2025, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

“Living Truth” made an exceptional debut on launch day, securing placement on multiple Amazon Best Seller lists. The book earned spots in both the Marketing and Sales & Selling Best Seller categories, reflecting its powerful impact and strong reader response. In addition, “Living Truth” also charted on five Amazon New Release lists, further highlighting the book’s momentum and the excitement surrounding its debut.

Central to the success of "Living Truth" is Wynett’s chapter, "Truth Thresholds.” Wynett shares her transformative journey from profound childhood loss to a life of purpose, alignment, and truth. Through faith, grace, and intentional living, she discovered that life’s thresholds—moments of pain, change, or restlessness—are not setbacks but sacred invitations to transformation. Today, she helps others cross their own thresholds, guiding them to live authentically and design lives filled with meaning and fulfillment.

For more than 20 years, Wynett Isley has helped leaders and high achievers grow from good to great using proved systems of success. An author, performance improvement coach, trainer, speaker, life mastery consultant and professional facilitator, Wyn brings a wealth of experience serving a wide variety of industries to her elite clientele of senior executives, top performers, and dedicated self-development practitioners.



Her areas of expertise include leadership development, team collaboration, performance improvement, strategic management, employee engagement, and individual personal and professional development. Wyn has two Masters degrees, a graduate certificate in National Strategic Studies, and numerous certificates in coaching, consulting and performance management. A decorated military retiree, she is committed to supporting those who have served the nation She has served as adjunct faculty for several graduate schools, and she holds membership in several professional associations.



With discretion and rigorous compassion, Wyn has served clients as diverse as multi-billion dollar global enterprises, not-for-profit organizations, veterans groups, as well as sincere individuals who want to (re)discover their dream and learn the technology that supports them in designing and living a life they love, achieving greater success in their personal and professional lives.



Wyn is passionate about helping people succeed while becoming the best version of themselves as they discover their true self. When she’s not helping individuals and groups, Wyn enjoys quiet times in natural settings, whether in her garden in Maryland, or the beautiful Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee.



Website: Welcome! https://wyn.coachesconsole.com



