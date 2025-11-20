LaborPress Media Services Connect Vendors With Union Decision-Makers
From union leaders to benefit fund administrators and trusted partners, every LaborPress event strengthens relationships, sparks new ideas, and celebrates the power of the labor community coming together.
Values-Aligned Brands Connect With Union Leaders Through Targeted, Multi-Channel Campaigns Across LaborPress Digital, Print, and Events
LaborPress, America’s leading source for daily labor news and a trusted voice within the union community, is expanding its Media Services for Vendors to help more companies connect directly with union leaders, benefit funds, and working families in 2026.
With over a decade of credibility among union leadership, rank-and-file members, retirees, and labor-aligned decision-makers, LaborPress now offers turnkey campaigns that help vendors:
• Build brand awareness with a highly targeted, values-driven audience
• Generate qualified leads from union decision-makers and benefit administrators
• Support unions’ missions while growing their own business
“Our partners don’t just want impressions—they want introductions and impact,” said Darren Yelin, Executive Director of Business Development at LaborPress. “Because unions know and trust LaborPress, vendors can enter the conversation as credible partners, not cold callers. We design campaigns that put the right message in front of the right labor audience at the right time.”
A Full Suite of Union-Focused Media Services
LaborPress offers integrated media and sponsorship solutions that can be customized based on a vendor’s goals, budget, and timeline, including:
• Sponsored articles, video features, and thought-leadership podcasts
• Sponsorships at exclusive labor events, awards, and conferences
• Website banners and display ads across LaborPress.org
• Dedicated email marketing to curated labor-focused lists
• Social media amplification and managed campaigns on LaborPress channels
• Print ad placements in LaborPress Magazine
“Our media platform is built on trust,” added Yelin. “When vendors align with the values of the labor movement—respect, fairness, and long-term commitment—LaborPress can help them tell that story in a way that resonates and drives action.”
Ideal for Vendors Serving the Labor Community
LaborPress Media Services are especially well-suited for vendors in:
• Healthcare & benefits
• Financial services & retirement
• Education, training & apprenticeship
• Legal, compliance & consulting
• Safety, wellness & workplace solutions
• Travel, family services, and member perks
Call to Action: Book a Strategy Conversation
LaborPress is now booking 2026 media and sponsorship campaigns and encouraging interested vendors to schedule a brief strategy call to:
• Review their current outreach to unions and benefit funds
• Identify which LaborPress platforms (web, email, social, events, podcasts) best fit their goals
• Build a tailored campaign to reach union leaders, benefit decision-makers, and members
To explore advertising or sponsorship opportunities and start a conversation:
Darren Yelin, Executive Director of Business Development
646-522-2420 | darren@laborpress.org
Kerri O’Brien, Executive Director of Strategy and Growth
602-316-3267 | kerri@laborpress.org
Visit www.laborpress.org to learn more and inquire about media services.
Kerri OBrien
LaborPress
+1 602-316-3267
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
EmblemHealth and LaborPress have been partnering for Heros of Labor since 2014
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.