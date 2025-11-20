LaborPress Media Services Connect Vendors With Union Decision-Makers

From union leaders to benefit fund administrators and trusted partners, every LaborPress event strengthens relationships, sparks new ideas, and celebrates the power of the labor community coming together. LaborPress - The Voice of Labor - 15 Years and Counting America's #1 Labor News Source

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York, NY — November 20, 2025 — “ LaborPress was created to give voice to the labor movement, to tell the stories often overlooked by traditional media, and to celebrate the strength, solidarity, and daily work of unions and their members,” said Neal Tepel , Founder and Publisher of LaborPress. “Today, vendors who share those values are looking for smarter, more direct ways to reach the labor community. Our expanded media services are designed to do exactly that—turning awareness into real relationships and results.”LaborPress, America’s leading source for daily labor news and a trusted voice within the union community, is expanding its Media Services for Vendors to help more companies connect directly with union leaders, benefit funds, and working families in 2026.With over a decade of credibility among union leadership, rank-and-file members, retirees, and labor-aligned decision-makers, LaborPress now offers turnkey campaigns that help vendors:• Build brand awareness with a highly targeted, values-driven audience• Generate qualified leads from union decision-makers and benefit administrators• Support unions’ missions while growing their own business“Our partners don’t just want impressions—they want introductions and impact,” said Darren Yelin, Executive Director of Business Development at LaborPress. “Because unions know and trust LaborPress, vendors can enter the conversation as credible partners, not cold callers. We design campaigns that put the right message in front of the right labor audience at the right time.”A Full Suite of Union-Focused Media ServicesLaborPress offers integrated media and sponsorship solutions that can be customized based on a vendor’s goals, budget, and timeline, including:• Sponsored articles, video features, and thought-leadership podcasts• Sponsorships at exclusive labor events, awards, and conferences• Website banners and display ads across LaborPress.org• Dedicated email marketing to curated labor-focused lists• Social media amplification and managed campaigns on LaborPress channels• Print ad placements in LaborPress Magazine“Our media platform is built on trust,” added Yelin. “When vendors align with the values of the labor movement—respect, fairness, and long-term commitment—LaborPress can help them tell that story in a way that resonates and drives action.”Ideal for Vendors Serving the Labor CommunityLaborPress Media Services are especially well-suited for vendors in:• Healthcare & benefits• Financial services & retirement• Education, training & apprenticeship• Legal, compliance & consulting• Safety, wellness & workplace solutions• Travel, family services, and member perksCall to Action: Book a Strategy ConversationLaborPress is now booking 2026 media and sponsorship campaigns and encouraging interested vendors to schedule a brief strategy call to:• Review their current outreach to unions and benefit funds• Identify which LaborPress platforms (web, email, social, events, podcasts) best fit their goals• Build a tailored campaign to reach union leaders, benefit decision-makers, and membersTo explore advertising or sponsorship opportunities and start a conversation:Darren Yelin, Executive Director of Business Development646-522-2420 | darren@laborpress.orgKerri O’Brien, Executive Director of Strategy and Growth602-316-3267 | kerri@laborpress.orgVisit www.laborpress.org to learn more and inquire about media services.

